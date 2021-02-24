 

Disclosure of the number of shares forming the capital and the number of voting rights as of 31 01 2021

globenewswire
24.02.2021, 14:13  |  39   |   |   

DECLARATION DU NOMBRE D’ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL
ET DU NOMBRE TOTAL DE DROITS DE VOTE AU 31 JANVIER 2021

Article L. 233-8-II du Code de Commerce
Article 223-16 du Règlement général de l’AMF

Nombre d’actions composant le capital social 221 819 430
Nombre de droits de vote théoriques 265 087 790
Nombre de droits de vote exerçables 264 870 567

Cette déclaration est en ligne sur le site internet d’Elis www.elis.com

DISCLOSURE OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL
AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AS OF 31 JANUARY 2021

Total number of shares 221,819,430
Theoretical number of voting rights 265,087,790
Number of exercisable voting rights 264,870,567

This disclosure is on Elis web site www.elis.com

Contacts

Nicolas Buron, Investor Relations Director - Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Attachment




Wertpapier


