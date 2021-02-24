Disclosure of the number of shares forming the capital and the number of voting rights as of 31 01 2021

Nombre d’actions composant le capital social 221 819 430 Nombre de droits de vote théoriques 265 087 790 Nombre de droits de vote exerçables 264 870 567

Cette déclaration est en ligne sur le site internet d’Elis www.elis.com

DISCLOSURE OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL

AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AS OF 31 JANUARY 2021

Total number of shares 221,819,430 Theoretical number of voting rights 265,087,790 Number of exercisable voting rights 264,870,567

This disclosure is on Elis web site www.elis.com

Contacts

Nicolas Buron, Investor Relations Director - Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

