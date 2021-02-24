 

SmileDirectClub Partners with National Dental

SmileDirectClub Partner Network Continues Rapid Growth With Addition of New York City-Based Dental Service Organization

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), the next generation oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening has partnered with dental service organization National Dental and its affiliate offices in New York City and Long Island to offer customers in the Big Apple the opportunity to begin their SmileDirectClub journey in the dentist chair.

National Dental is the first New York-based DSO to join the Partner Network and give their patients the option to begin their SmileDirectClub treatment at National Dental offices while also creating opportunities for their affiliated dentists to provide dental care to SmileDirectClub customers.

“When SmileDirectClub created the first hybrid in-office and telehealth solution for clear aligner therapy, we knew we were fulfilling a need of both our customers and doctors alike,” said Chris Thompson, Vice President, Professional Channel for SmileDirectClub. “With consumer preference for clear aligners and telehealth on the rise, we’re pleased National Dental chose to join SmileDirectClub’s network and partner with us to ensure National Dental’s patients have access to a premium, affordable teeth straightening solution and our pioneering telehealth platform.”

“The highly trained team at National Dental is committed to providing exceptional dental care using cutting-edge technology while also making sure it is convenient and safe for our patients, and that’s exactly what our partnership with SmileDirectClub helps us deliver,” said Anish Berry, CEO of National Dental. “We share SmileDirectClub’s mission of helping more people change their lives and boost their self-esteem by providing affordable access to a healthy, beautiful, one-of-a-kind smile.”

The SmileDirectClub Partner Network, launched in January 2020, now includes more than 1,000 partner locations across the U.S., further expanding access to SmileDirectClub’s innovative clear aligner therapy and customized BPA-free aligners, made in the USA at the Company’s FDA-certified and registered facility in Tennessee.

Since launching in the U.S. in 2014, SmileDirectClub has become one of the fastest-growing health technology companies, serving well over one million customers around the world.

About SmileDirectClub
SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, now also offered directly via dentist and orthodontists’ offices. Through its cutting-edge teledentistry technology and vertically integrated model, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the oral care industry, from clear aligner therapy to affordable, premium oral care products. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Hong Kong, Singapore and Spain. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com.

Contact: SmileDirectClub Media Relations: Press@SmileDirectClub.com 

About National Dental
National Dental is a prominent dental service organization headquartered in Hicksville, New York. The privately held company owns and operates 16 dental practices across Manhattan, Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, Nassau and Suffolk. Each office is equipped with the latest cutting edge dental technology and has a highly trained team of licensed dental specialists including orthodontists, prosthodontists, periodontists, oral surgeons and restorative dentists. National Dental’s services include dental implants, cosmetic, restorative and general dentistry. National Dental’s goal is to provide phenomenal dental care to patients as well as providing a safe and comfortable working environment for the team. National Dental takes pride in positively changing the self-image of its patients and boosting their self-esteem. For more information, please visit www.lovenationaldental.com or call (516) 535-0544.

Contact: Jessica Vollaro, Director of Marketing, jvollaro@lovend.com




