Toronto, ON, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Amfil Technologies, Inc. (OTC:FUNN) announces current status and progress with its initiative to expand into the cannabis dispensary business.

On August 31, 2020, Tokin Dispensaries Inc. and David Berkovits entered into an assignment agreement with FUNN whereby Tokin assigned assets to FUNN. Tokin was and is a licensed cannabis retail operator in Ontario. Tokin initially secured a lease for one dispensary location at 10 Dunlop Drive, St. Catharines in the Greater Toronto area. All rights and responsibilities regarding that location were assigned to FUNN through the assignment agreement. FUNN also has space for a suitable location near one of the Snakes & Lattes venues in Toronto. Berkovits has additional locations to be considered, and has taken responsibility for obtaining dispensary licenses for FUNN in existing and future locations.

Additional material terms of the agreement:

FUNN will own 100% of the dispensaries opened under the agreement subject to Canadian government approval for its dispensary operator’s license.

Berkovits will be paid a service fee for each location he provides assistance in:

Securing funding

Securing location

Completing buildout

Obtaining necessary permits and licenses

Stocking location with product

Hiring and training staff

Successfully opening

The current status of materializing this agreement is as follows:

FUNN Dispensaries, Inc. has been approved for incorporation in Canada. Federal Corporation Information - 1264130-5 - Online Filing Centre - Corporations Canada - Corporations - Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada. Amfil Technologies Inc. owns 100% of this corporation. FUNN Dispensaries, Inc. has begun the process of acquiring the necessary dispensary operator’s license. FUNN Dispensaries, Inc. has signed an agreement with the landlord to immediately take over the lease for 10 Dunlop. Bids have already been approved and contractors have been hired to build out the first location at 10 Dunlop. Funds have been appropriated for FUNN Dispensaries, Inc. to complete the buildout. Projected timeline to open the first location is approximately 3 months pending buildout and transfer of the operator’s license and location permit. A firm opening date will be announced at the appropriate time.

FUNN Dispensaries, Inc. and its parent company, Amfil Technologies Inc. (FUNN) will retain all profits from this initiative. Success of this new business model will add significant value to the company and to the benefit of Amfil (FUNN) shareholders.