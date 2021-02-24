 

89bio to Present at the 42nd Annual Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 89bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases, today announced that Company’s Management will provide a corporate update and participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 12:30 PM ET.

The presentation will be available through the Raymond James conference portal and an archived webcast will also be accessible in the investor section of 89bio’s website.

About 89bio
89bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is a specifically engineered glycoPEGylated analog of FGF21. BIO89-100 is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG). 89bio is headquartered in San Francisco with operations in Herzliya, Israel.

Investor Contact:
Ryan Martins
Chief Financial Officer
investors@89bio.com

Media Contact:
Peter Duckler
773-343-3069
pduckler@w2ogroup.com




