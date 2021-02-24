IPG Photonics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Events to be webcast live on the IPG Photonics investor relations website

OXFORD, Mass., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP) today announced that senior management will be presenting at the following investor conferences:



Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 8:20 AM ET

BofA Global Research Global Industrials Conference 2021 on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 1:10 PM ET

A live webcast of the events will be available and archived on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at investor.ipgphotonics.com.