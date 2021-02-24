 

Xebec Announces $59M in Credit Facilities from National Bank of Canada

New credit facilities will support Xebec’s organic growth and its Cleantech Service Network acquisition strategy

MONTREAL, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSX: XBC) (“Xebec”), a global provider of clean energy solutions for renewable and low carbon gases, announced today that it has secured credit facilities with National Bank of Canada’s Technology and Innovation Banking Group for a total value of up to $59.25 million CAD. The expanded facilities will provide Xebec with greater financial flexibility and cash management to pursue its growth trajectory and its acquisition strategy aimed at developing a North American and European Cleantech Service Network for its increasing renewable natural gas and hydrogen installations.

"We’re pleased to partner with National Bank of Canada, which is committed to building lasting relationships with its clients and to supporting sustainable development. The confidence placed in Xebec by National Bank of Canada to increase our credit facilities shows that the team has a growth and development plan that adequately responds to the decarbonization needs around the world,” said Stéphane Archambault, CFO of Xebec Adsorption Inc. “Xebec is an innovative cleantech company developing solutions to help our customers reduce their emissions while simultaneously reducing the cost of their industrial and renewable gas purchases. The economy is changing at a rapid pace and the need to reconcile economic development with the fight against climate change has never been greater. Xebec is playing an increasingly important role in the transition to a net zero carbon economy.”

“Our Technology and Innovation Banking Group offers specialized support to fast-growing technology businesses like Xebec, which is on its way to becoming a renewable gas leader. We’re proud to partner with a home-grown company that has provided clean energy solutions to thousands of customers around the world and has seen tremendous growth in its activities over the last few years. It’s very exciting for us to support Xebec in its future development and acquisition strategy,” added François-Pierre Dionne, Senior Director, Technology and Innovation Banking at National Bank of Canada.

