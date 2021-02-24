 

Children’s Mercy Kansas City Expands Investment in Pacific Biosciences Sequel IIe Systems to Scale Up Whole Genome Research Initiatives Focused on Rare Disease Diagnosis

PacBio’s highly accurate HiFi sequencing will help clinical researchers identify disease-causing genetic variants and increase our understanding of rare diseases

KANSAS CITY, Mo. and MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (Nasdaq: PACB), a leading provider of high-quality, long-read sequencing platforms, today announced that Children’s Mercy Kansas City, one of the nation’s top pediatric medical centers, has increased its investment in highly accurate HiFi sequencing with four new Sequel IIe Systems to add to its two existing Sequel IIe Systems. These additional systems will significantly increase Children’s Mercy’s large-scale whole genome sequencing capacity and help accelerate its initiatives focused on identifying potential disease-causing genetic variants and increasing solve rates for families and children living with undiagnosed rare diseases.

In October 2020, Children’s Mercy and PacBio announced a research collaboration focused on long-read whole genome sequencing of rare disease cases for which previous short-read whole genome and exome sequencing studies yielded no answers. The study, which is currently underway, has already resulted in the detection of multiple new diagnoses, including a novel expansion disorder, precise definition of breakpoints and orientation of structural and copy number variants, and the identification of novel inversions. Based on the success of that collaborative effort, Children’s Mercy is scaling their sequencing capacity with the goal of completing PacBio HiFi whole genome sequencing for approximately 1,000 exome-negative cases over the next 12 months.

“Thousands of children do not have a clear explanation for what are likely genetic-driven diseases. We are committed to addressing this challenge by refining genomic sequencing to achieve a higher-resolution view of all DNA variation using technologies such as the Sequel IIe System,” said Tomi Pastinen, MD, PhD, Director of the Center for Pediatric Genomic Medicine at Children’s Mercy. “The accuracy and completeness of genomes provided by PacBio’s HiFi reads from the Sequel IIe System have already helped us explain seemingly intractable cases. We expect HiFi whole genome sequencing to help us shorten the diagnostic journey for families not helped by current clinical genome or exome sequencing. Studying the genetics of thousands of children will help us make rapid progress against unknown genetic diseases and lead the way for more children and families in need.”

