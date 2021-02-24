SurgePays, Inc. Provides Strategic Update in Letter to Shareholders

BARTLETT, Tenn., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgePays, Inc. (OTCQB: SURG) (“SurgePays” or the “Company”), a FinTech company building a next generation supply chain network that can offer wholesale goods and financial services for the underbanked more cost efficiently than traditional distribution models, today provides a strategic update on the Company in a Letter to Shareholders from CEO Brian Cox.

Following months of under-the-radar execution, I am proud to provide an update to you on our progress and our path forward.

As you know, Surge Holdings was a conglomeration of multiple business lines that were loosely affiliated with the common denominator of developing software solutions for what we determined were lucrative opportunities. Our corporate name change from Surge Holdings to SurgePays underscores that focus as we consolidated our FinTech, prepaid wireless, financial services for the underbanked, and wholesale merchandise marketplace into a single blockchain-driven platform that can provide convenience stores, bodegas, and mini-marts throughout the country direct access to these services and pass on this access and added security layer to the underbanked population.

Over the last several months, we have expanded our capabilities in these areas. We created a more robust inventory of gift card offerings, widened the scope of our financial services to include gaming and other recreational services, and consolidated our direct store delivery (DSD) merchandise marketplace portal to facilitate the purchase of goods more easily by convenience stores at wholesale prices. As we have enhanced our offering to now include a comprehensive suite of value-driven products, our competitive advantage for not only adding stores, but growing market share, has significantly increased.

Our management team is focused on corporate revenue growth and profitability through the “deep and wide” philosophy of increasing the number of retail stores on our network while also increasing the volume of products and services sold per store. I believe we have reached the stage in the country’s “re-opening” that allows our salespeople to more freely travel and add additional stores to our platform while visiting current customer stores to cultivate up-sell opportunities. Our plan is to increase our sales efforts utilizing a nationwide traveling sales team, an outbound calling sales rep team and through our continued use of independent sales organizations (ISOs) to sign up new stores while driving additional sales per store. Simultaneously, we will continue to increase the adoption of new wholesale product offerings (think phone accessories, bagged snacks, dry foods, herbal stimulants, CBD products, sunglasses, t-shirts, etc.) sold at our networked stores through our wholesale platform while increasing the variety of wireless top-ups, gift cards, phones, and prepaid SIM kits, all of which are in high demand by our targeted underserved end-markets.