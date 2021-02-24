Macarthur Minerals Enters Into Exclusive Agreement Over 10 Historic Prospecting and Mining Lease Tenements in the Central Goldfields of Western Australia
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macarthur Minerals Limited (TSX-V: MMS) (ASX: MIO) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the “Company” or “Macarthur”) is
pleased to advise shareholders that the Company has entered into an exclusive agreement with Zanil Pty Ltd (“Zanil”) to undertake due diligence over 10 tenements in and around the Leonora
Goldfields region in Western Australia (“Agreement”). The Agreement is intended to strengthen the value proposition for a potential future repositioning of Macarthur’s non-iron ore assets.
Under the Agreement Macarthur intends to undertake a legal review of these tenements alongside a geological assessment and ultimately, the completion of an Independent Valuation on behalf of Zanil. The purpose of this due diligence is to assess the value implication of amalgamating these historic gold/copper mining tenements into a transaction to “spin-out” these areas alongside the Company’s Pilbara gold, lithium and copper tenements (“Transaction”). The exclusivity period under the Agreement allows Macarthur a period of 90 days to complete its due diligence review.
About Zanil
Zanil is an Australian Proprietary company. Zanil either directly holds rights over, or is duly authorised on behalf of the relevant tenement holders, to enter into the Agreement with Macarthur in respect of the tenement areas listed below:
|Tenement
|Project Name
|P37/8376
|Victor Bore
|P37/8325
|Camel
|M37/983
|Chicago
|P37/8278
|Barlow’s Gully
|P37/8310
|Great Northern Workings
|P37/8173
|Victor Bore
|M37/1349*
|Victor Bore
|P37/8468
|Garden Well
|P37/8571
|Specking Patch
|P37/9162
|Coppermine
|*Conversion of P37/8173
