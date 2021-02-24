Macarthur Minerals Enters Into Exclusive Agreement Over 10 Historic Prospecting and Mining Lease Tenements in the Central Goldfields of Western Australia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macarthur Minerals Limited (TSX-V: MMS) (ASX: MIO) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the “Company” or “Macarthur”) is pleased to advise shareholders that the Company has entered into an exclusive agreement with Zanil Pty Ltd (“Zanil”) to undertake due diligence over 10 tenements in and around the Leonora Goldfields region in Western Australia (“Agreement”). The Agreement is intended to strengthen the value proposition for a potential future repositioning of Macarthur’s non-iron ore assets.



Under the Agreement Macarthur intends to undertake a legal review of these tenements alongside a geological assessment and ultimately, the completion of an Independent Valuation on behalf of Zanil. The purpose of this due diligence is to assess the value implication of amalgamating these historic gold/copper mining tenements into a transaction to “spin-out” these areas alongside the Company’s Pilbara gold, lithium and copper tenements (“Transaction”). The exclusivity period under the Agreement allows Macarthur a period of 90 days to complete its due diligence review.