 

Macarthur Minerals Enters Into Exclusive Agreement Over 10 Historic Prospecting and Mining Lease Tenements in the Central Goldfields of Western Australia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macarthur Minerals Limited (TSX-V: MMS) (ASX: MIO) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the “Company” or “Macarthur”) is pleased to advise shareholders that the Company has entered into an exclusive agreement with Zanil Pty Ltd (“Zanil”) to undertake due diligence over 10 tenements in and around the Leonora Goldfields region in Western Australia (“Agreement”). The Agreement is intended to strengthen the value proposition for a potential future repositioning of Macarthur’s non-iron ore assets.

Under the Agreement Macarthur intends to undertake a legal review of these tenements alongside a geological assessment and ultimately, the completion of an Independent Valuation on behalf of Zanil. The purpose of this due diligence is to assess the value implication of amalgamating these historic gold/copper mining tenements into a transaction to “spin-out” these areas alongside the Company’s Pilbara gold, lithium and copper tenements (“Transaction”). The exclusivity period under the Agreement allows Macarthur a period of 90 days to complete its due diligence review.

About Zanil
Zanil is an Australian Proprietary company. Zanil either directly holds rights over, or is duly authorised on behalf of the relevant tenement holders, to enter into the Agreement with Macarthur in respect of the tenement areas listed below:

  Tenement Project Name  
  P37/8376 Victor Bore  
  P37/8325 Camel  
  M37/983 Chicago  
  P37/8278 Barlow’s Gully  
  P37/8310 Great Northern Workings  
  P37/8173 Victor Bore  
  M37/1349* Victor Bore  
  P37/8468 Garden Well  
  P37/8571 Specking Patch  
  P37/9162 Coppermine  
  *Conversion of P37/8173  

