GameSquare Esports Appoints Neil Duffy and Wouter Witvoet as Advisors

“Neil and Wouter have built leading companies in their respective industries and both understand how to grow successful businesses,” said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. “Neil is well known and respected throughout the esports industry and is a frequent presenter and panelist for esports events and conferences. Wouter has an extensive background in entrepreneurial enterprises and innovation. I am extremely pleased they have agreed to join GameSquare as advisors and I view their collective experience as an outstanding asset as we build a leading esports company.”

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE: GSQ; FRA: 29Q1) (“ GameSquare ”, “ GameSquare Esports ”, or the “ Company ”), an international esports company, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Neil Duffy and Wouter Witvoet as advisors to the Company. Mr. Duffy is an experienced esports professional with deep expertise and industry connections and Mr. Witvoet is the founder and CEO of Secfi, a global pre-wealth advisory platform. Neil and Wouter will support GameSquare management in their efforts to build a leading international esports company.

“Esports is an international business in the early innings of growth,” added Neil Duffy. “In my view, GameSquare is well positioned to benefit from the extraordinary growth in esports and we believe that there is an outstanding opportunity to consolidate leading esports companies into the GameSquare group of companies. I am looking forward to working with the team at GameSquare as they build a world class organization.”

Neil Duffy is the Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at eFuse, a global platform for gamers to meet, compete and to be discovered. The social network launched in 2020 and has acquired over 500,000 users. Prior to that, Neil was the Chief Commercial Officer at CSL Esports, the world's largest collegiate esports league and tournament operator, which was sold to a private equity firm in June 2020. Neil is currently a Professor at Durham College's School of Business and has spoken across North American schools including MIT, West Virginia University, UNLV, University of Florida and many more.

Wouter Witvoet is an entrepreneur and investor with global experience. Mr. Witvoet currently serves as the founder and Chief Executive Officer at Secfi, a leading collateralised lending company which provides financial advice and financing for start-up employees seeking to access their pre-wealth. Under Wouter’s leadership, Secfi has raised more than US$550 million and is backed by leading venture capital companies. Mr. Witvoet received a Bachelor of Science from Utrecht University in the Netherlands and a Master of Philosophy in Technology Policy from the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom.