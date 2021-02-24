 

Oncternal Therapeutics to Participate in March Investor Conferences

- H.C. Wainwright: Global Life Sciences Conference -
March 9th – 10th

- Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference -
March 16th – 17th

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel oncology therapies, today announced that management will participate in the following conferences in the month of March and invites investors to join by webcast. Please see details below:

H.C. Wainwright: Global Life Sciences Conference (Virtual)
Title: Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT) Company Presentation
Date: Tuesday, March 9th, 2021
Time: On demand, starting at 7:00 am Eastern Time
Presenter: James Breitmeyer, President & CEO
Webcasting Link: Here


Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference (Virtual)
Title: Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT) Company Presentation
Date: Tuesday, March 16th, 2021
Time: 4:30 pm Eastern Time
Presenter: James Breitmeyer, President & CEO
Webcasting Link:  Here

Webcasting Links:
Links to the webcasts along with replays will be accessible on the Events & Presentations page of the Investors section on the Company’s website at https://investor.oncternal.com/news-and-events/events-presentations.

About Oncternal Therapeutics
Oncternal Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Oncternal focuses drug development on promising yet untapped biological pathways implicated in cancer generation or progression. The clinical pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the ROR1 pathway, a type I tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor, that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and in an investigator-sponsored, Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with HER2-negative metastatic or locally advanced, unresectable breast cancer. The clinical pipeline also includes TK216, an investigational targeted small-molecule inhibitor of the ETS family of oncoproteins, that is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with Ewing sarcoma alone and in combination with vincristine chemotherapy. In addition, Oncternal has a program utilizing the cirmtuzumab antibody backbone to develop a CAR-T therapy that targets ROR1, which is currently in preclinical development as a potential treatment for hematologic cancers and solid tumors. More information is available at www.oncternal.com.

Oncternal Contacts:

Company Contact
Richard Vincent
858-434-1113
rvincent@oncternal.com

Investor Contact
Corey Davis, Ph.D.               
LifeSci Advisors    
212-915-2577                      
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

Source: Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc.




