Exela Technologies, Inc. to Participate in a Fireside Chat Hosted by Cowen

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: XELA), a global business process automation (BPA) leader, announced today that the Company will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. eastern time.



At the event, hosted by Cowen analyst Bryan Bergin, Chairman Par Chadha, Chief Executive Officer Ron Cogburn and Head of Strategy Matt Brown will highlight Exela’s Bill and Payments Exchange (XBP). An archive of the fireside chat, and slides related to the presentation, will be available for a limited time on the “Investors” page of the Company’s website (www.exelatech.com).