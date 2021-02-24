 

Exela Technologies, Inc. to Participate in a Fireside Chat Hosted by Cowen

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: XELA), a global business process automation (BPA) leader, announced today that the Company will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. eastern time.

At the event, hosted by Cowen analyst Bryan Bergin, Chairman Par Chadha, Chief Executive Officer Ron Cogburn and Head of Strategy Matt Brown will highlight Exela’s Bill and Payments Exchange (XBP). An archive of the fireside chat, and slides related to the presentation, will be available for a limited time on the “Investors” page of the Company’s website (www.exelatech.com).

About Exela
Exela Technologies is a business process automation (BPA) leader, leveraging a global footprint and proprietary technology to provide digital transformation solutions enhancing quality, productivity, and end-user experience. With decades of experience operating mission-critical processes, Exela serves a growing roster of more than 4,000 customers throughout 50 countries, including over 60% of the Fortune 100. With foundational technologies spanning information management, workflow automation, and integrated communications, Exela’s software and services include multi-industry department solution suites addressing finance and accounting, human capital management, and legal management, as well as industry-specific solutions for banking, healthcare, insurance, and public sectors. Through cloud-enabled platforms, built on a configurable stack of automation modules, and over 21,000 employees operating in 23 countries, Exela rapidly deploys integrated technology and operations as an end-to-end digital journey partner.

