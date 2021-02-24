 

The University of Utah and RenalytixAI Partner to Drive Innovation in Kidney Health

Innovative partnership to enable health system-wide approach to help delay or prevent progression in the earliest stages while advancing genetics research for detection, prognosis and treatment of chronic kidney disease

NEW YORK and SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renalytix AI plc (LSE: RENX) (NASDAQ: RNLX), an artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostics company, and the University of Utah, one of the top research institutions in the United States, today announced a partnership to improve kidney health and reduce the risk of kidney failure for large scale populations in the earliest stages of kidney disease.

The partnership intends to implement RenalytixAI’s in vitro diagnostic platform, KidneyIntelX, in combination with a range of advanced clinical management solutions to optimize patient care and drive towards improved outcomes system-wide at University of Utah Health, which serves millions of patients in six states. KidneyIntelX is designed for the identification of adults with early-stage chronic kidney disease and diabetes who are at risk for progressive kidney function decline or kidney failure.

Core to this partnership is the implementation of care navigation and pharmacy programs, behavioral and health economic assessments, together with data-driven analytics. KidneyIntelX will be deployed directly into the electronic health records (EHR) system at University of Utah Health, enabling access to more than 1,700 clinicians for seamless test ordering and patient risk score reporting as part of the standard clinical workflow.

The RenalytixAI and University of Utah partnership was facilitated by the University’s designated office for industry relations, The Partners for Innovation, Ventures, Outreach & Technology (PIVOT) Center.

“Working with RenalytixAI to improve kidney disease management yields the University of Utah new avenues to innovate approaches to translational research, health informatics, and clinical care,” said John Inadomi, chair of the Department of Internal Medicine, University of Utah School of Medicine. “This partnership is exciting because it is so forward looking. It also demonstrates the value of having a resource like the PIVOT Center which is able to drive complicated relations for our exceptional health enterprise.”

