 

Motus GI Announces U.S. Patent for the Pure-Vu System’s Connectivity with Nearly All Commercial Colonoscopes to Provide Improved Visualization During Colonoscopy

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.02.2021, 14:00  |  36   |   |   

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motus GI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: MOTS) ("Motus GI" or the "Company"), a medical technology company providing endoscopy solutions that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued patent no. 10,925,466, which is titled, “Apparatus and method for coupling between a colonoscope and add-on tubes”.

“We are pleased to announce the strengthening of the long-term IP protections in the U.S. for our Pure-Vu System and its interoperability with nearly all commercial colonoscopes in a manner that provides improved visualization during a colonoscopy. As we continue to establish broad awareness for the Pure-Vu System and establish a larger user footprint across U.S. hospitals, the protection of our IP will be increasingly important,” said Tim Moran, chief executive officer of Motus GI. “The innovative IP protected under this most recent patent supports the manner in which our Pure-Vu sleeve couples to a colonoscope to maintain optimal handling during a colonoscopy, while allowing our system to provide high intensity irrigation and smart sense suction, that in tandem removes debris from the colon to improve overall visualization.”

About the Pure-Vu System
The Pure-Vu System integrates with standard and slim colonoscopes to improve visualization during a colonoscopy while preserving established procedural workflow by irrigating the colon and evacuating debris to provide a better-quality exam. Challenges with bowel preparation for inpatient colonoscopy, particularly patients who are elderly, with co-morbidities, or active bleeds, represent a significant area of unmet need that directly affects clinical outcomes and increases the cost of care. Motus GI believes the Pure-Vu System may lead to positive outcomes and lower costs for hospitals by safely and quickly improving visualization of the colon for a quality exam the first time. In multiple clinical studies to date, involving the treatment of challenging inpatient and outpatient cases, the Pure-Vu System has consistently helped achieve adequate bowel cleanliness rates greater than 95% following a reduced prep regimen. Motus GI estimates that approximately four million inpatient colonoscopy procedures take place worldwide each year.

The Pure-Vu System has received a CE Mark in the EU and is cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to help facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

About Motus GI 

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, with subsidiaries in the U.S. and Israel, providing endoscopy solutions that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions.

For more information, visit www.motusgi.com and connect with the Company on TwitterLinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms, including without limitation, risks inherent in the development and commercialization of potential products, uncertainty in the timing and results of clinical trials or regulatory approvals, maintenance of intellectual property rights or other risks discussed in the Company’s Form 10-K filed on March 30, 2020 and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact:
Bob Yedid
LifeSci Advisors
(646) 597-6989
bob@lifesciadvisors.com




Disclaimer

