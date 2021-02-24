 

CymaBay Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEWARK, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet need, today announced that management will participate in three virtual investor conferences including the Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference taking place March 1-3, 2021, the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference taking place March 9-10, 2021, and Oppenheimer’s 31st Annual Healthcare Conference taking place March 16-17, 2021.

Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference
Date:
Time:
Webcast: 		Monday, March 1, 2021
2:10 pm Eastern Time / Track 4
http://ir.cymabay.com/events
   
H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference
Date:
Time:
Webcast: 		Tuesday, March 9 , 2021
On-Demand 7:00 am Eastern Time
http://ir.cymabay.com/events
   
Oppenheimer’s 31st Annual Healthcare Conference 
Date:
Time:
Webcast:
 		Tuesday, March 16, 2021
3:50 pm Eastern Time
http://ir.cymabay.com/events

About CymaBay

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need.  CymaBay is developing seladelpar, a potent, selective, orally active PPARδ agonist for patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). Seladelpar has received an orphan designation from the US Food and Drug administration (FDA) and the European Medicine Agency (EMA). Seladelpar also received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA for early stage PBC and PRIority MEdicines status from the EMA.

Cautionary Statements

Any statements made in this press release and at the investor conferences referenced above regarding the potential for seladelpar to treat PBC and potentially improve clinical symptoms of the disease, the potential benefits to patients, its current and future clinical trials and CymaBay’s ability to fund current and planned clinical trials are forward looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events regarding the further development of seladelpar could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks related to: the success, cost and timing of any of CymaBay's product development activities, including clinical trials; effects observed in trials to date that may not be repeated in the future; any delays or inability to obtain or maintain regulatory approval of CymaBay's product candidates in the United States or worldwide; and the ability of CymaBay to obtain sufficient financing to complete development, regulatory approval and commercialization of its product candidates in the United States and worldwide. Additional risks relating to CymaBay are contained in CymaBay's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. CymaBay disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

For additional information about CymaBay visit www.cymabay.com.

Public Relations Contact:                                    

Glenn Silver
Lazar-FINN Partners
(973) 818-8198
Glenn.silver@finnpartners.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Hans Vitzthum
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
(617) 430-7578
Hans@LifeSciAdvisors.com




