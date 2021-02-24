Tattooed Chef to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 10, 2021

PARAMOUNT, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tattooed Chef, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTCF) (“Tattooed Chef” or the “Company”), a leader in plant-based foods, announced today it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 after market close.



The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time). Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 855-327-6837 from the U.S. and 631-891-4304 internationally. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes through Wednesday, March 24, 2021, and can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 412-317-6671 internationally, and entering the confirmation ID 10013372.