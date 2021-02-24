 

Mobivity Appoints Hypergrowth SaaS Veteran Al West as Chief Revenue Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.02.2021, 14:00  |  40   |   |   

West Brings a Stellar Track Record of Growing Revenues from Startup to Over $220M in Recurring Revenues

PHOENIX, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: MFON) a global provider of personalized customer engagement solutions that drive customer frequency and spend, and facilitate digital transformation, announced that Al West has joined Mobivity as Chief Revenue Officer to focus on expanding Mobivity’s revenue operations and accelerate growth.

Mr. West brings more than two decades of experience building, scaling and leading revenue organizations including new sales and growth through existing account management teams. Most notably he served as the Senior Vice President of Global Sales at Apttus where he built and led a team from startup to more than $220 million in annual recurring revenues. Apttus was ultimately acquired by Thoma Bravo. He previously held senior sales and management positions at I-many, Emptoris, Kana Software and Computer Associates.

“Digital Transformation has taken our current and future target markets by storm and we’re seeing demand for our solutions accelerate tremendously,” said Dennis Becker, Mobivity Chairman and CEO. “Given the size of our addressable markets, it is critical that we establish leadership with experience in scaling revenue operations and Al West couldn’t be a better fit to lead that role. Building and leading a revenue organization through all phases of growth from startup to hundreds of millions in annual recurring revenue is a rare skillset and I couldn’t be more excited to have Al help lead Mobivity through this phase of accelerating growth.”

“I was attracted to Mobivity given the scale of the market opportunity and unique position they have established,” added Al West. “Brands are accelerating their adoption of digital technologies at break-neck speed and Mobivity’s combination of large, world class brands and partners is a testament to the quality and demand for their products. Just as importantly, Mobivity’s technology can clearly scale to meet the demands of large addressable markets which I believe sets up for an amazing opportunity to achieve hyper-growth and rapidly scale revenues through new customer acquisition as well as existing customer growth. Mobivity has already established key partnerships and large reference customers, and I am extremely excited to join the Company at such an exciting phase of growth.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mobivity Appoints Hypergrowth SaaS Veteran Al West as Chief Revenue Officer West Brings a Stellar Track Record of Growing Revenues from Startup to Over $220M in Recurring RevenuesPHOENIX, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: MFON) a global provider of personalized customer engagement solutions …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces $10 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Early Warning Disclosure: Acquisition of Securities of Blockchain Foundry
Biofrontera AG Announces Pricing of US$8.9 Million Firm Commitment Public Offering of American ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Exceeds $100,000 Daily Revenue Threshold
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
3D Systems Announces Delay of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference ...
Red Pine to Acquire Remaining Interest in Wawa Gold Project, Announces Financing and Share ...
Perseus Mining Reports on Half Year Ending 31 December 2020
EHang 216 AAV Completed First Trial Flights in Beijing, Capital of China
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin