Mobivity Appoints Hypergrowth SaaS Veteran Al West as Chief Revenue Officer

Mr. West brings more than two decades of experience building, scaling and leading revenue organizations including new sales and growth through existing account management teams. Most notably he served as the Senior Vice President of Global Sales at Apttus where he built and led a team from startup to more than $220 million in annual recurring revenues. Apttus was ultimately acquired by Thoma Bravo. He previously held senior sales and management positions at I-many, Emptoris, Kana Software and Computer Associates.

“Digital Transformation has taken our current and future target markets by storm and we’re seeing demand for our solutions accelerate tremendously,” said Dennis Becker, Mobivity Chairman and CEO. “Given the size of our addressable markets, it is critical that we establish leadership with experience in scaling revenue operations and Al West couldn’t be a better fit to lead that role. Building and leading a revenue organization through all phases of growth from startup to hundreds of millions in annual recurring revenue is a rare skillset and I couldn’t be more excited to have Al help lead Mobivity through this phase of accelerating growth.”

“I was attracted to Mobivity given the scale of the market opportunity and unique position they have established,” added Al West. “Brands are accelerating their adoption of digital technologies at break-neck speed and Mobivity’s combination of large, world class brands and partners is a testament to the quality and demand for their products. Just as importantly, Mobivity’s technology can clearly scale to meet the demands of large addressable markets which I believe sets up for an amazing opportunity to achieve hyper-growth and rapidly scale revenues through new customer acquisition as well as existing customer growth. Mobivity has already established key partnerships and large reference customers, and I am extremely excited to join the Company at such an exciting phase of growth.”