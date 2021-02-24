 

Extended Stay America Expands Footprint in Oklahoma

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY), the largest mid-priced extended-stay hotel brand, announced today the addition of three properties in Oklahoma through franchise conversions. The properties are all owned by Dallas-based Provident Realty Advisors, Inc. and will be operated by Plano, Texas-based Aimbridge Hospitality, the leading, global, third-party hotel management company.

The properties include:

  • Extended Stay America Bartlesville – Hwy 75, Bartlesville, Oklahoma
  • Extended Stay America McAlester – Hwy 69, McAlester, Oklahoma
  • Extended Stay America Lawton – Fort Sill, Lawton, Oklahoma

"We are extremely excited to be adding these properties into the ESA brand as we expand our presence into the Oklahoma market," said Judi Bikulege, Chief Investment Officer, Extended Stay America. "These new ESA locations continue our strategy of growing the ESA portfolio through franchising, and we are pleased to continue working with our franchise owner, Provident and their management company, Aimbridge."

All three properties are well-positioned in their markets and within close proximity to retail, office, hospital, airports, and major highways. They will all feature complimentary Wi-Fi, premium cable, a STAYFIT fitness room, and a STAYCLEAN laundry room. The rooms include fully equipped kitchens with full-size refrigerators, on-site guest laundry, as well as free Wi-Fi, and grab and go breakfast.

About Extended Stay America
Extended Stay America is the leading brand in the mid-priced extended stay segment in the U.S. with 649 hotels. ESH Hospitality, Inc. (“ESH”), a subsidiary of Extended Stay America, Inc. (“ESA”), is the largest lodging REIT in North America by unit and room count, with 563 hotels and over 62,700 rooms in the U.S. ESA also franchises an additional 86 Extended Stay America hotels. For franchise inquiries, visit www.newesa.com for more information.

