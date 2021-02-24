 

DGAP-News Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL

DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL

24.02.2021 / 14:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PROPRIETARY LIMITED ("THE COMPANY")
NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL

(THIS NOTICE IS A REPEAT OF THE NOTICE RELEASED ON 16 FEBRUARY 2021)



Notice is hereby given to inter alia certain creditors ("Scheme Creditors") of Steinhoff International Holdings Proprietary Limited ("the Company"), of a proposed scheme of arrangement and compromise (the "Scheme"), and of the availability of the proposal / Scheme document (the "Proposal").
 

1 ACCESSING THE PROPOSAL AND ITS ANNEXURES


The Proposal and its annexures are available at www.SteinhoffSettlement.com, and by completing a request form from the Registrar of the High Court of South Africa, Western Cape Division, Cape Town.

2 FURTHER COMMUNICATIONS


If the Company communicates further with Scheme Creditors, it shall do so:

2.1 on Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.'s website (www.steinhoffinternational.com);

2.2 at www.SteinhoffSettlement.com;

2.3 on the Stock Exchange News Service and the equivalent service of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange;

2.4 by email to the legal representatives of the active claimant groups, alternatively by email directly to the active claimant groups;

2.5 by email to the known legal representatives of Scheme Creditors, alternatively by email directly to the known e-mail addresses of known Scheme Creditors; and

2.6 otherwise in accordance with any publication requirements as may be directed by the Western Cape High Court.

 

3 ACTION REQUIRED

 

3.1 A Scheme Meeting will in due course be convened by notice to Scheme Creditors eligible to attend and vote at the Scheme Meeting.

