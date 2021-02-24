 

Experience Matters Ohio Digital Learning School Now Accepting Enrollments for 2021-2022 School Year

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.02.2021, 14:30  |  35   |   |   

After an academic year like no other, Ohio Digital Learning School (ODLS), a full-time online public-school academy serving students throughout the state, is welcoming students in grades 9-12 ages 16-21 to enroll for the 2021-2022 school year, starting 2/25.

ODLS is the state leader in providing safe, alternative education options, while giving your student a personalized experience and providing them with what they need to succeed.

ODLS is a tuition-free to all students who reside in Ohio, staffed by state-licensed teachers, and is a state-authorized online public-school program authorized by the Ohio Council of Community Schools. They offer a personalized approach to learning, delivering rich, engaging curriculum designed to assist students who seek alternative pathways to education, or who need some time for educational recovery.

“One of the biggest things this pandemic showed us is that students, and parents, need consistency in their education,” said Kate Harkless, head of school. “Our world-class technology and student-focused curriculum will give your children a reliable advantage they need to succeed throughout high school, and beyond.”

Students choose online school for a variety of reasons including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. ODLS’ online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

ODLS is now accepting enrollments for the 2021-2022 school year. Families are encouraged to attend an online information session hosted by the school. More information, how to enroll, and a schedule of upcoming events can be found at https://odls.k12.com/.

About Ohio Digital Learning School

Ohio Digital Learning School, authorized by the Ohio Council of Community Schools, is a tuition-free online public charter school serving student in grades 9 through 12. As part of the Ohio public school system, ODLS is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about ODLS, visit odls.k12.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Experience Matters Ohio Digital Learning School Now Accepting Enrollments for 2021-2022 School Year After an academic year like no other, Ohio Digital Learning School (ODLS), a full-time online public-school academy serving students throughout the state, is welcoming students in grades 9-12 ages 16-21 to enroll for the 2021-2022 school year, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against EHang ...
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Robbins LLP: SHAREHOLDER REMINDER: QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ebix, Inc.
USPS SELECTS OSHKOSH DEFENSE FOR NEXT GENERATION DELIVERY VEHICLE FLEET
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Pfizer’s Application for TicoVac (Tick-borne Encephalitis ...
ICON to Acquire PRA Health Sciences, Creating a World Leader in Healthcare Intelligence and ...
EBIX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ebix, Inc. ...
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Citi Announces New Impact Fund Investments in Seven Companies
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:30 Uhr
Trust the Leaders in Online School: Hoosier Academies and Insight School of Indiana Now Accepting Enrollments for 2021-2022 School Year
14:30 Uhr
Experience Matters: Agora Cyber Charter School Now Accepting Enrollments for 2021-2022 School Year
23.02.21
MedCerts Partners with Equus to Upskill Jobseekers Nationwide
23.02.21
Experience Matters: Indiana Gateway Digital Academy Now Accepting Enrollments for 2021-2022 School Year
22.02.21
South Carolina Healthcare Employers Hiring for Hundreds of Jobs During Virtual Career Fair
17.02.21
Trust the Leader in Online School: Iowa Virtual Academy Accepting Enrollments for 2021-2022 School Year
04.02.21
Stride, Inc. Taps Online Education Expert to Lead Learning Solutions Division
03.02.21
Stride Kicks Off $10 Million Scholarship Investment with Inaugural Private Academy Awards
01.02.21
Trust the Leaders in Online School: Destinations Career Academy of Wisconsin and Wisconsin Virtual Academy Now Accepting Enrollments for 2021-2022 School Year
01.02.21
Tallo Celebrates Career Technical Education Month Alongside New Partner, the CTECS