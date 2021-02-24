Agora’s engaging curriculum takes a student-centered learning approach designed for all students to reach their highest potential. Supported by PA-certificated teachers, school counselors, and regionally assigned family coaches, each Agora student is actively engaged in all facets of their own schooling.

After an academic year like no other, Agora Cyber Charter School ( Agora ), is open for enrollment, starting tomorrow. Agora, established in 2005, is an online public school for Pennsylvania students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Agora’s synchronous learning model ensures the opportunity for each student to attend live real-time classes alongside their peers throughout the state. Offering a well-rounded extra-curricular experience, students may participate in more than 25 clubs ranging from Girls Who Code to Anime and Travel clubs.

Agora’s Destinations Career Academy combines traditional high school courses with industry-relevant career paths in Business, Healthcare and Information Technology. With 19 Advance Placement courses, 14 Honor courses and 80 electives, Agora’s high school students graduate prepared for the next step, whether it is college, career, or entering the workforce. Providing year-round enrollment, Agora is focused on equipping all students with the skills and knowledge to be successful lifelong learners.

“One of the biggest things this pandemic showed us is that students and parents need consistency in education,” said Dr. Richard Jensen, CEO of Agora. “Agora has provided an uninterrupted education to students for over 15 years, perfecting the cyber educational experience."

Agora is now enrolling for the 2021-2022 school year. Families are encouraged to attend an Open House hosted by an Enrollment Concierge. For more information, enroll inquires and/or to register for an Open at https://agora.org/.

About Agora Cyber Charter School

Agora Cyber Charter School, established in 2005, is a full-time, online public-school serving Pennsylvania students in grades K-12. Agora’s dynamic and engaging online curriculum is offered to students by dedicated, PA-certified teachers who are committed to an individualized learning approach. Family coaches and faculty support resources help students achieve academic and behavioral success, for whatever reason they are attending - from bullying, physical or learning disabilities, extracurricular activities or even lack of academic challenge. An extensive variety of extracurricular online and in-person activities -- including community events, student clubs, field trips, and regional proms -- guarantee an enriching assortment of social opportunities. As the second largest cyber charter school in Pennsylvania, Agora is focused on preparing all students to have the skills and knowledge to be successful lifelong learners in whatever career or vocation they end up pursuing. As part of the Pennsylvania public school system, Agora provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about Agora, visit https://agora.org/.

