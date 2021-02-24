STRATA Networks Leverages Calix Marketing Cloud To Excite Members, Drives a 60 Percent Increase in Adoption of Their Branded CommandIQ Mobile App To Deliver Revenue-Generating Services

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced Utah-based telco cooperative, STRATA Networks (STRATA), has leveraged the entire Calix Revenue EDGE solution and developed a comprehensive set of best practices for differentiating the STRATA branded Wi-Fi 6 experience for their members.

After introducing the BLAST Systems to members in 2020, STRATA pivoted quickly to enhancing and customizing the STRATA-branded Wi-Fi 6 experience with EDGE Suites, leveraging the real-time behavioral insights from Calix Marketing Cloud (CMC) to target members who would benefit from these new experiences. As a result of their targeted marketing campaign, STRATA has seen a 60 percent increase in the adoption of STRATA Hub (their branded CommandIQ app), and a 59 percent increase in downloads of the EDGE Suites; ProtectIQ, for enhanced virus and malware protection of the member’s Wi-fi network, and ExperienceIQ, for parental controls.

The Calix CommandIQ mobile app provides a direct communication channel between communications service providers (CSPs) and subscribers, which is key to integrating perpetual upsell and revenue-generating opportunities. With this 60 percent increase in adoption of CommandIQ, STRATA is taking full advantage of advanced subscriber insights and mobile- notification capabilities through CMC. In addition, the marketing team can leverage easy-to-customize resources from the EDGE Enablement program to quickly launch campaigns with the Calix Customer Success team supporting them at every step. STRATA’s most recent campaign to drive new application downloads converted an impressive 20 percent of mobile notifications into EDGE Suites adoption—more than 10x the industry average.

In the future, all CSPs can look forward to expanding their portfolio of services to include Arlo Technologies and Servify, which are pre-integrated EDGE Suites enabling operations, support and marketing teams to quickly deliver new value-added services that excite their members while retaining a direct communication channel via STRATA’s branded CommandIQ app.

“We developed the ultimate Wi-Fi experience to differentiate from simple managed Wi-Fi offerings, and Calix has enabled us to build on that foundation and push that experience forward,” said Bruce Todd, CEO for STRATA Networks. “Fast, reliable connectivity into and throughout the home was just the start, but to grow our business, we need to continue to differentiate our offering by making the in-home broadband experience unbeatable. With the simplicity of the mobile app and value-adds of full network security and management offerings, Calix delivers everything we need to continue to excite our members and grow our business.”