ICU Medical, Inc. to Present at the Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICU Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICUI), a leader in the development, manufacture and sale of innovative medical products used in infusion therapy and critical care applications, today announced that Company management will present at the Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference, held virtually March 1-3, 2021.



ICU Medical’s presentation will be on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 1:40 p.m. PST (4:40 p.m. EST). The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed by going to the Company’s website at http://www.icumed.com, clicking on the Investors tab and clicking on the Event Calendar tab. The webcast will also be available by replay.