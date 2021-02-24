Hamilton Thorne to Participate in Oppenheimer Annual Healthcare Conference on March 17, 2021

BEVERLY, Mass. and TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (TSX-V: HTL), a leading provider of precision instruments, consumables, software and services to the Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets, today announced that management will participate in the Oppenheimer Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.



David Wolf, President and CEO of Hamilton Thorne Ltd., will represent the company at a virtual session to be held at 3:50 PM ET on March 17, 2021 and will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings during that day. To schedule a meeting with management, please contact your conference representative or email ir@hamiltonthorne.ltd.