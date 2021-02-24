 

Verano Holdings Announces C$100 Million Bought Deal Private Placement of Special Warrants

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.02.2021, 14:20  |  65   |   |   

Chicago, IL, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (“Verano” or the “Company”) (CSE: VRNO) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Beacon Securities Limited (“Beacon”) and Canaccord Genuity Corp. (together with Beacon, the “Co-Lead Underwriters”), on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (together with the Co-Lead Underwriters, the “Underwriters”), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal private placement basis, 3,510,000 special warrants of the Company (the “Special Warrants”) at a price per Special Warrant of C$28.50 (the “Issue Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds of C$100,035,000 (the “Offering”).

The Company has granted the Underwriters an option, exercisable by Beacon on behalf of the Underwriters, in whole or in part at any time up to 48 hours prior to the closing date of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 526,500 Special Warrants at the Issue Price for additional gross proceeds of up to C$15,005,250.

Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about March 11, 2021 or such date as the Underwriters and the Company may agree (the “Closing Date”). The net proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used for acquisitions, working capital and general corporate purposes.

Each Special Warrant will entitle its holder to receive one (1) subordinate voting share of the Company (an “Underlying Share”).

All Special Warrants shall be deemed exercised on behalf of, and without required action on the part of, the holders on the earlier of:

  1. the fifth business day on which a final receipt is obtained from the Ontario Securities Commission, on behalf of the securities regulatory authorities in each of the Provinces of Canada (other than Québec), for the filling of the final short form prospectus (the “Final Prospectus”) pursuant to National Instrument 44-101 - Short Form Prospectus Distributions or, alternatively, the filing of a preliminary base shelf prospectus and a final base shelf prospectus, as supplemented by a prospectus supplement (the “Prospectus Supplement”) pursuant to National Instrument 44-102 - Shelf Distributions, in either case, qualifying the distribution of the securities to be issued upon exercise or deemed exercise of the Special Warrants (the “Qualifying Date”), upon the request of Beacon given after the Closing Date to qualify the Underlying Shares by short form prospectus or a supplement to a base shelf prospectus; and
  2. 4:59 p.m. (Toronto time) on the date that is four months and a day following the Closing Date.

The Closing of the Offering is subject to the completion of formal documentation, including but not limited to, the execution of an underwriting agreement with the Underwriters in connection with the Offering and receipt of regulatory approvals, including approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Verano Holdings Announces C$100 Million Bought Deal Private Placement of Special Warrants Chicago, IL, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Verano Holdings Corp. (“Verano” or the “Company”) (CSE: VRNO) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Beacon Securities Limited (“Beacon”) and Canaccord Genuity Corp. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces $10 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Biofrontera AG Announces Pricing of US$8.9 Million Firm Commitment Public Offering of American ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Exceeds $100,000 Daily Revenue Threshold
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
3D Systems Announces Delay of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference ...
Red Pine to Acquire Remaining Interest in Wawa Gold Project, Announces Financing and Share ...
Perseus Mining Reports on Half Year Ending 31 December 2020
EHang 216 AAV Completed First Trial Flights in Beijing, Capital of China
PyroGenesis Comments on Today’s Trading Activity; All Projects, incl. NASDAQ Listing, On ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:20 Uhr
Verano Holdings Enters into Agreement to Expand Arizona Footprint
17.02.21
Verano Holdings Begins Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange Under the Ticker “VRNO”