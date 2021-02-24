Verano Holdings Enters into Agreement to Expand Arizona Footprint

Expands Verano’s presence in Arizona to four dispensaries and adds nearly 20,000 sq. ft. to its cultivation footprint, which already includes a 30,000 sq. ft. facility that is undergoing a 60,000 sq. ft. expansion for a total of 110,000 sq. ft.



CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (“Verano” or “the Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire three active dispensaries and one cultivation and production facility in Arizona. Upon completion, this transaction would increase Verano’s presence in the key state of Arizona and support the Company’s focus on becoming a market leader in this market. Closing of the transaction is subject to customary conditions, contingencies, and approvals, including regulatory approval.

“Pursuant to our recent go-public, we are strategically focused on expanding our presence in limited-license, high-growth markets,” said George Archos, Co-Founder and CEO of Verano. “Arizona recently added adult-use to its program, and we look forward to accelerating our proven, vertically integrated model to help meet rising demand.”