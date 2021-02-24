After an academic year like no other, both the Hoosier Academies at Indianapolis ( Hoosier ), and the Insight School of Indiana ( ISIN ), two full-time online public-schools serving students throughout the state, are welcoming students to enroll for the 2021-2022 school year, starting 2/25.

Hoosier and ISIN are the state leaders in providing safe, alternative education options, while giving your student a personalized experience and providing them with what they need to succeed.

Hoosier and ISIN are tuition-free to all students who reside in Indiana, staffed by state-licensed teachers, and are authorized online public-school programs that are both accredited by Ball State University. They offer a personalized approach to learning, delivering rich, engaging curriculum designed to assist students who seek alternative pathways to education. Hoosier serves students in grades K-8 and ISIN services students in grades 7-12, who may need a little more help.

“Students of all ages need consistency and an opportunity to shine; Hoosier and ISIN can provide them with both,” said Tina Walker, head of school. “There’s no doubt this past school year was unlike any other, but our technology and student-focused curriculum will give your children the advantage they need to succeed at the next level.”

“I love Insight School of Indiana because I have teachers who know me, and enjoy hearing about my Progress and Accomplishments, I love knowing that!,” said one ISIN student. “We have developed a Strong Bond at this School over the Years!!”

Students choose online school for a variety of reasons including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. Hoosier and ISIN’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

Hoosier and ISIN are now accepting enrollments for the 2021-2022 school year. Families are encouraged to attend an online information sessions hosted by the school. More information, how to enroll, and a schedule of upcoming events can be found at https://ha.k12.com/ and https://in.insightschools.net/.

About Hoosier Academy at Indianapolis

Hoosier Academy, a tuition-free, public charter school authorized by Ball State University, offers a blend of online learning and face-to-face instruction through Hoosier Academies Indianapolis, a K-12 blended learning school. With Hoosier Academies, families have the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about Hoosier Academy, visit ha.k12.com.

About Insight School of Indiana

Insight School of Indiana (ISIN) is a tuition-free, public charter school authorized by Ball State University that serves students in grades 7-12. As part of the Indiana public school system, ISIN is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about ISIN, visit: in.insightschools.net.

