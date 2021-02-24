MaxLinear Announces $100 Million Share Repurchase Plan

The term of the current repurchase authorization will expire on February 16, 2024. The program does not obligate the company to acquire any particular amount of common stock and may be modified or suspended at any time at the company’s discretion.

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, today announced its board of directors has authorized a share buyback plan for the repurchase of up to $100 million of the company’s common stock. The timing and amount of any repurchase transactions will be made by management in its discretion, depending on numerous factors, including market and economic conditions generally, the trading price of MaxLinear’s common stock, and other relevant corporate considerations. Any purchases will be funded from available working capital and may be effected through open market or privately negotiated transactions or otherwise.

“We are excited about our future as we continue to drive growth in our data connectivity and access platforms, 5G wireless infrastructure, high speed optical datacenter interconnects, and power and industrial interfaces,” said Kishore Seendripu, Ph.D., MaxLinear’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “The stock repurchase program we are announcing today demonstrates our confidence in our long-term growth prospects and commitment to delivering stockholder value.”

