 

Zoetis to Participate in the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will participate in the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference on Monday, March 1, 2021. Kristin Peck, Chief Executive Officer, will represent the company and respond to questions from analysts. She is scheduled to present at 1:20 p.m. ET.

Investors and other interested parties will be able to access a live audio webcast of the presentation by visiting http://investor.zoetis.com/events-presentations. A replay of the presentation will also be available on the Zoetis website at the conclusion of the event.

About Zoetis

Zoetis is the leading animal health company, dedicated to supporting its customers and their businesses in advancing care for animals. Building on more than 65 years of experience in animal health, Zoetis discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines, vaccines, diagnostics, technologies and services, including biodevices, genetic tests and precision livestock farming. Zoetis serves veterinarians, livestock producers and people who raise and care for farm and companion animals with sales of its products in more than 100 countries. In 2020, the company generated annual revenue of $6.7 billion with approximately 11,300 employees. For more information, visit www.zoetis.com.

