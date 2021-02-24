Zoetis to Participate in the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will participate in the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference on Monday, March 1, 2021. Kristin Peck, Chief Executive Officer, will represent the company and respond to questions from analysts. She is scheduled to present at 1:20 p.m. ET.

Investors and other interested parties will be able to access a live audio webcast of the presentation by visiting http://investor.zoetis.com/events-presentations. A replay of the presentation will also be available on the Zoetis website at the conclusion of the event.