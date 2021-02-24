 

Cheniere to Provide Cargo Emissions Data to LNG Customers

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (“Cheniere” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: LNG) announced today that it plans to begin providing its LNG customers with greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions data associated with each LNG cargo produced at the Company’s Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi liquefaction facilities. The Cargo Emissions Tags (“CE Tags”) are designed to enhance environmental transparency by quantifying the estimated GHG emissions of LNG cargoes from the wellhead to the cargo delivery point, and are expected to be provided to customers beginning in 2022.

“We believe significantly enhanced data-driven emissions transparency will support Cheniere, our customers and our suppliers as we work to identify tangible opportunities to quantify and improve environmental performance,” said Jack Fusco, Cheniere’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We consider this announcement to be a critical first step for the industry. Cheniere will continuously work to improve the data incorporated in the CE Tags with the ultimate goal of providing dynamic GHG emissions data.”

The CE Tags will be calculated utilizing Cheniere’s proprietary lifecycle analysis (“LCA”) model, which has been built incorporating the accounting frameworks from LCAs created by the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Energy Technology Laboratory, and will utilize publicly available data from value chain participants, as well as operational data from both the Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi liquefaction facilities.

“As one of the largest consumers of natural gas on a daily basis in the U.S., and one of the largest producers of LNG worldwide, Cheniere is ideally positioned to collaborate with domestic and international value chain participants to provide improved transparency and advance the global transition to a lower-carbon future,” said Fusco.

About Cheniere

Cheniere Energy, Inc. is the leading producer and exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the United States, reliably providing a clean, secure, and affordable solution to the growing global need for natural gas. Cheniere is a full-service LNG provider, with capabilities that include gas procurement and transportation, liquefaction, vessel chartering, and LNG delivery. Cheniere has one of the largest liquefaction platforms in the world, consisting of the Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi liquefaction facilities on the U.S. Gulf Coast, with expected total production capacity of approximately 45 million tonnes per annum of LNG operating or under construction. Cheniere is also pursuing liquefaction expansion opportunities and other projects along the LNG value chain. Cheniere is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and has additional offices in London, Singapore, Beijing, Tokyo, and Washington, D.C.

