SPOT Announces Partnership with Jeep Jamboree USA

SPOT, LLC , a wholly owned subsidiary of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE American: GSAT) and a leading provider of satellite messaging and emergency notification technologies, today announced its partnership with Jeep Jamboree USA as an official sponsor.

SPOT Gen4 Jeep Edition (Photo: Business Wire)

SPOT offers off-road enthusiasts and back-country adventurers’ critical connectivity in remote areas. Services include messaging, tracking, mapping, and lifesaving S.O.S. emergency response, giving peace of mind to users globally. To date, SPOT has achieved over 7,500 rescues, in more than 100 countries.

“The Jeep Jamboree is the premiere event for adventure seeking Jeep owners,” said Dave Kagan, CEO of Globalstar. “As an official satellite communication partner, we’re excited to bring connectivity and safety to those who off-road regularly in their Jeep.”

"Many Jeep Jamboree events occur in areas that are remote, and connectivity is sometimes problematic,” said Pearse Umlauf, President and CEO of Jeep Jamboree. “For us, the partnership made sense, as SPOT allows us to bring that connectivity to our attendees through satellite powered technology that is always on and always available.”

SPOT’s lifesaving technology provides one-touch Check-In or Help, and tracking functionality, plus SPOT Mapping displays the user’s GPS location and movement by live, historical, and shared views of every off-road adventure. SPOT will have an on-site presence at numerous Jeep Jamboree USA events throughout the year and additionally will provide trail guides with SPOT Jeep Edition GPS Satellite Messengers for use.

The partnership with Jeep Jamboree USA follows the launch of the SPOT X and Gen4 Jeep Editions, and the earlier announced licensing deal with the Jeep brand. For more information about these products visit www.FindMeSpot.com/Jeep.

About SPOT:

SPOT LLC, a subsidiary of Globalstar, Inc., provides affordable satellite communication and tracking devices for recreational and business use. SPOT messaging devices use both the GPS satellite network and the Globalstar Satellite Network to transmit and receive text messages and GPS coordinates. Since 2007, SPOT has provided peace of mind by allowing customers to remain in contact with family, friends and co-workers, completely independent of cellular coverage and has helped initiate over 7,500 rescues worldwide. For more information, visit FindMeSPOT.com.

Note that all SPOT products described in this press release are the products of SPOT LLC, which is not affiliated in any manner with Spot Image of Toulouse, France or Spot Image Corporation of Chantilly, Virginia. SPOT Connect is a trademark of Spot LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Jeep Jamboree:

Jeep Jamborees are off-road adventure weekends that bring together the outdoors, down-to-earth people, and their Jeep 4x4s. These off-road treks have a long tradition dating back to 1953 when 4×4 pioneer Mark A. Smith organized the first-ever Jeep Jamboree and voyaged across the Sierra Nevada Mountains by way of the old Rubicon Trail. In 1954, Willys Motors — then manufacturer of Jeep vehicles became involved with the adventure, and Jeep Jamborees have been an off-road tradition ever since.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210224005198/en/