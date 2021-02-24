 

SPOT Announces Partnership with Jeep Jamboree USA

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.02.2021, 14:30  |  16   |   |   

SPOT, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE American: GSAT) and a leading provider of satellite messaging and emergency notification technologies, today announced its partnership with Jeep Jamboree USA as an official sponsor.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210224005198/en/

SPOT Gen4 Jeep Edition (Photo: Business Wire)

SPOT Gen4 Jeep Edition (Photo: Business Wire)

SPOT offers off-road enthusiasts and back-country adventurers’ critical connectivity in remote areas. Services include messaging, tracking, mapping, and lifesaving S.O.S. emergency response, giving peace of mind to users globally. To date, SPOT has achieved over 7,500 rescues, in more than 100 countries.

“The Jeep Jamboree is the premiere event for adventure seeking Jeep owners,” said Dave Kagan, CEO of Globalstar. “As an official satellite communication partner, we’re excited to bring connectivity and safety to those who off-road regularly in their Jeep.”

"Many Jeep Jamboree events occur in areas that are remote, and connectivity is sometimes problematic,” said Pearse Umlauf, President and CEO of Jeep Jamboree. “For us, the partnership made sense, as SPOT allows us to bring that connectivity to our attendees through satellite powered technology that is always on and always available.”

SPOT’s lifesaving technology provides one-touch Check-In or Help, and tracking functionality, plus SPOT Mapping displays the user’s GPS location and movement by live, historical, and shared views of every off-road adventure. SPOT will have an on-site presence at numerous Jeep Jamboree USA events throughout the year and additionally will provide trail guides with SPOT Jeep Edition GPS Satellite Messengers for use.

The partnership with Jeep Jamboree USA follows the launch of the SPOT X and Gen4 Jeep Editions, and the earlier announced licensing deal with the Jeep brand. For more information about these products visit www.FindMeSpot.com/Jeep.

About SPOT:

SPOT LLC, a subsidiary of Globalstar, Inc., provides affordable satellite communication and tracking devices for recreational and business use. SPOT messaging devices use both the GPS satellite network and the Globalstar Satellite Network to transmit and receive text messages and GPS coordinates. Since 2007, SPOT has provided peace of mind by allowing customers to remain in contact with family, friends and co-workers, completely independent of cellular coverage and has helped initiate over 7,500 rescues worldwide. For more information, visit FindMeSPOT.com.

Note that all SPOT products described in this press release are the products of SPOT LLC, which is not affiliated in any manner with Spot Image of Toulouse, France or Spot Image Corporation of Chantilly, Virginia. SPOT Connect is a trademark of Spot LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Jeep Jamboree:

Jeep Jamborees are off-road adventure weekends that bring together the outdoors, down-to-earth people, and their Jeep 4x4s. These off-road treks have a long tradition dating back to 1953 when 4×4 pioneer Mark A. Smith organized the first-ever Jeep Jamboree and voyaged across the Sierra Nevada Mountains by way of the old Rubicon Trail. In 1954, Willys Motors — then manufacturer of Jeep vehicles became involved with the adventure, and Jeep Jamborees have been an off-road tradition ever since.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SPOT Announces Partnership with Jeep Jamboree USA SPOT, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE American: GSAT) and a leading provider of satellite messaging and emergency notification technologies, today announced its partnership with Jeep Jamboree USA as an official sponsor. This …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against EHang ...
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Robbins LLP: SHAREHOLDER REMINDER: QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Pfizer’s Application for TicoVac (Tick-borne Encephalitis ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ebix, Inc.
USPS SELECTS OSHKOSH DEFENSE FOR NEXT GENERATION DELIVERY VEHICLE FLEET
ICON to Acquire PRA Health Sciences, Creating a World Leader in Healthcare Intelligence and ...
EBIX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ebix, Inc. ...
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update