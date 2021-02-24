Charles River Associates (CRA) Expands Geographic Presence

Ms. Catlett has more than a decade of investigative consulting experience in Latin America. She advises corporations, audit committees, special committees of boards of directors, financial institutions and law firms in a wide variety of industries. Ms. Catlett conducts corporate investigations involving allegations of fraud and misconduct, due diligence investigations, asset investigations and dispute-related inquiries. She has led some of the recent, larger corruption investigations in Brazil.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Cynthia,” said CRA’s President and Chief Executive Officer Paul Maleh. “She will greatly enhance our ability to serve our clients in this region.”

“Our clients have global needs,” said Peter Nolan, Vice President and Co-Practice Leader of CRA's Risk, Investigations & Analytics Practice. “Cynthia’s deep experience with investigative cases will expand our client solutions in Latin America.”

Ms. Catlett has published over 30 articles on money laundering, corruption and compliance. She is a visiting professor at Fundação Getúlio Vargas Rio’s LLM Program in Compliance and frequently speaks about corruption and money laundering risks in Brazil. Ms. Catlett is heavily involved in leading affinity groups and initiatives dedicated to empowerment of women and regularly hosts events with senior female leaders. She holds a J.D. from the University of the District of Columbia and a B.A. in International Affairs with a concentration in Economics from George Washington University. Ms. Catlett recently became a member of the Audit Committee for Porto Seguro, the third largest insurance company in Brazil. She is also a member of the Washington, D.C. Bar Association. Ms. Catlett has native fluency in English and Portuguese and is also fluent in Spanish.

CRA’s Risk, Investigations & Analytics Practice

CRA’s global Risk, Investigations & Analytics Practice provides integrated, expertise-led solutions designed to assist clients better understand, address and resolve their most complex and critical legal and business challenges.

Our team of multidisciplinary professionals, drawn from government and industry, focuses on helping governments, clients, and counsel mitigate and manage legal, reputational, and commercial risk, resolve complex legal and business disputes, and make better and more well-informed decisions by surfacing facts, providing relevant context, and leveraging deep subject matter expertise and analytic tool sets globally.