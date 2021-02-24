 

Domtar Corporation Announces Management Committee Appointments

Domtar Corporation (NYSE: UFS) (TSX: UFS) today announced appointments to the company’s management committee. These appointments streamline and simplify the company’s management structure and will help advance Domtar’s strategic plan to lower costs and refocus the company’s portfolio on paper, pulp and packaging.

The Board of Directors appointed the following leaders to the Management Committee, effective February 23, 2021:

  • Maria Brennan has been appointed to the role of senior vice president, procurement. Brennan has 29 years of supply chain expertise and has been with Domtar for over six years. She is responsible for all purchasing activities, including buying wood, securing transportation and warehousing services, and managing nearly all other direct and indirect spending.
  • James (Bill) Edwards has been appointed to the role of senior vice president, pulp and paper operations. Edwards has been with Domtar for over 30 years and is responsible for all manufacturing, converting and optimization efforts at Domtar’s mills and plants, including our safety, continuous improvement and innovation teams.
  • Steven Henry has been appointed to the role of senior vice president, packaging. Henry has 26 years of industry experience and has been with Domtar for nine years. He is responsible for leading Domtar’s entry into the packaging business and building the business structure needed to produce and sell containerboard with a winning customer value proposition.
  • Stephen Makris has been appointed to the role of senior vice president, business transformation. Over the past seven years Makris has served in various leadership roles at Domtar. Makris is responsible for overseeing Domtar’s portfolio of strategic projects as well as the company-wide performance improvement program.
  • Robert Melton has been appointed to the role of senior vice president, pulp and paper commercial. Melton has been with Domtar for 28 years and is responsible for developing and deploying the go-to-market strategy for the pulp and paper businesses, which includes all elements of sales and marketing.

“These new leadership appointments will help Domtar focus on a successful and sustainable future as an industry-leading paper, pulp and packaging company,” said Daniel Buron, acting chief executive officer. “These are experienced and talented leaders and I look forward to their contributions towards achieving our vision for Domtar.”

