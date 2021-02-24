Domtar Corporation Announces Management Committee Appointments

Domtar Corporation (NYSE: UFS) (TSX: UFS) today announced appointments to the company’s management committee. These appointments streamline and simplify the company’s management structure and will help advance Domtar’s strategic plan to lower costs and refocus the company’s portfolio on paper, pulp and packaging.

