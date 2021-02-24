Everbridge Customer Success Leader Wins 2021 Stevie Award Honoring Worldwide Sales Executives of the Year

Everbridge , Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management ( CEM ), today announced its Vice President of Global Account Management & Customer Success MJ McCarthy earned a 2021 Stevie Award in the category of “Worldwide Sales Executive of the Year.” The award showcases McCarthy’s leadership and ongoing commitment to helping Everbridge customers manage major threats to life safety and continuity of business and IT operations.

Everbridge Customer Success Leader Wins 2021 Stevie Award (Graphic: Business Wire)

Most recently, the Everbridge team reporting to McCarthy played a significant role in supporting hundreds of customers across Texas and other U.S. states during freezing conditions and power outages. The Everbridge CEM platform assisted with hospital evacuations, supported state and local governments with their communication of critical information on shelters and low water supply, helped businesses and their IT teams conduct proactive and preventative measures in advance of power shutdowns, and enabled one of the top global chemical companies in the world to help maintain business continuity of plant operations.

Through McCarthy’s leadership, Everbridge consistently achieves best-in-class customer retention of greater than 95%, as well as 98% customer satisfaction (CSAT) scores based on customer surveys.

“Our Account Management and Customer Success teams support businesses, governments and healthcare organizations around the world during some of the most difficult times and challenging situations,” said Vernon Irvin, Chief Revenue Officer, Everbridge. “Whether helping our customers ensure the efficient and scalable distribution of a vaccine, responding to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, an approaching hurricane, supply chain disruption or cyberattack, our customers depend on the automation and scale of the Everbridge platform to keep their people safe and organizations running. We remain proud of the work of MJ McCarthy and her team to deliver the highest levels of customer success and satisfaction.”