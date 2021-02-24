 

Closure of the Company’s Offer Under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2020/2021 ("Albion VCT Offers")

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.02.2021, 14:40  |  30   |   |   

ALBION TECHNOLOGY & GENERAL VCT PLC

LEI CODE 213800TKJUY376H3KN16

CLOSURE OF THE COMPANY’S OFFER UNDER THE ALBION VCTS PROSPECTUS TOP UP OFFERS 2020/2021 ("ALBION VCT OFFERS")

The Board of Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has reached its £15.5 million limit (inclusive of £1.5 million of the over-allotment facility exercised) under its offer for subscription pursuant to the Prospectus dated 5 January 2021 ("Offer"), which as of today is fully subscribed and has now closed to further applications.

Allotments in respect of valid applications received prior to the Offer closing are expected to take place on 26 February 2021, for applications in respect of the current tax year, and on 9 April 2021 for applications in respect of the 2021/2022 tax year. Dealing in such shares is expected to commence within 3 business days following allotment.

The offer in respect of the last remaining company participating in the Albion VCT Offers remains open and valid applications for shares in the Company received subsequent to the Offer closing will be dealt with in accordance with prospective investors' instructions on their application forms.

Enquiries:
Will Fraser-Allen
Managing Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 0207 601 1850
24 February 2021




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Closure of the Company’s Offer Under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2020/2021 ("Albion VCT Offers") ALBION TECHNOLOGY & GENERAL VCT PLC LEI CODE 213800TKJUY376H3KN16 CLOSURE OF THE COMPANY’S OFFER UNDER THE ALBION VCTS PROSPECTUS TOP UP OFFERS 2020/2021 ("ALBION VCT OFFERS") The Board of Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (the "Company") is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Digihost Announces $10 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement
Biofrontera AG Announces Pricing of US$8.9 Million Firm Commitment Public Offering of American ...
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
3D Systems Announces Delay of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference ...
Red Pine to Acquire Remaining Interest in Wawa Gold Project, Announces Financing and Share ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Perseus Mining Reports on Half Year Ending 31 December 2020
EHang 216 AAV Completed First Trial Flights in Beijing, Capital of China
HQGE’s Big M Entertainment Pictures Enlists Hollywood Veteran Hosam Ibrahim as Music Supervisor ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.02.21
Offer Update
15.02.21
Albion Technology & General VCT PLC: NAV Announcement
29.01.21
Total voting rights and Capital