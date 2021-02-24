 

SolarWindow Responds to Short-And-Distort Campaign “We Will Not be Bullied. We Will Protect Our Stockholders.”

NEW YORK and SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: WNDW), today issued a stern warning to financial predators orchestrating a “short-and-distort” campaign, utilizing innuendos, false conclusions, and mischaracterizations designed to discredit the Company in order to manipulate the share price downwards and profit at the expense of SolarWindow stockholders.

“We will protect our stockholders, and will not be bullied from our mission to create and commercialize transparent electricity-generating glass and plastics for commercial building windows, greenhouses, automotive applications, and more,” stated Mr. Jay S. Bhogal, President and CEO of SolarWindow.

“Nearly every major scientific or technology breakthrough is first ridiculed by those ignorant of its potential, then subverted by those threatened by its disruptive implications, and finally revealed as self-evident. Our innovative technology is no different.”

The Company’s coatings and technologies can be applied to generate electricity on building windows and facades, balcony railings, curtain walls, skylights, and shading systems, as well as automotive, truck, marine and aircraft applications, and consumer products and military uses.

SolarWindow technologies, coatings, and applications processes are the subject of numerous patent awards with nearly 120 patent claims protected in the United States, Europe, China, and elsewhere. More than 200 additional patent claims are in-process in countries around the world.

In recent weeks, the SolarWindow Innovation Group has outpaced its development milestones and continues to deliver on its mandate to boost power output, cut costs, and optimize SolarWindow products for mass manufacturing using roll-to-roll production.

Among other breakthroughs, engineers and scientists in the SolarWindow Innovation Group recently reported an impressive 500% increase in testing speed, 12-fold increase in testing capacity and output, and 20-times reduction in material costs for rapid lab-scale prototyping of SolarWindow electricity-generating glass and plastics.

It is common for predatory short-sellers to ignore such tangible progress, and instead disparage the good reputation of companies by spreading rumors suggesting impropriety with business affiliates, partners and collaborators, thereby profiting at the expense of Company stockholders and other stakeholders.

SolarWindow is committed to shielding its stockholders from financial and reputational harm by predatory short-and-distort campaigns, and further protect its management, financing activities, commercial partnerships, and business development efforts currently underway.

17.02.21
SolarWindow Achieves 12-Fold Increase in Rapid Prototyping of Electricity-Generating Glass & Plastics
29.01.21
SolarWindow Director John Rhee to Deliver Keynote Address at Dartmouth College Tuck School of Business Private Equity and Venture Capital Conference

