 

ARHT Media Recognized As Part Of The 2021 TSX Venture 50

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.02.2021, 14:30  |  24   |   |   

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or "the Company") (TSXV:ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, is pleased to announce that we have been recognized by the TSX Venture exchange (“TSXV”) as one of the top 50 best performing stocks of 2020 and have been included in their annual TSX Venture 50 list for 2021.

To view a video highlighting this milestone visit: https://vimeo.com/515990837/ae22bbb8a2

The TSX Venture 50 is a flagship program that ranks the top performing companies across five sectors selected based on three equally weighted criteria. Including a company’s change in share price over the course of a year, the one-year trading volume and the one-year market capitalization change, all as of December 31, 2020.

“This is a great honor and a testament to the hard work of our talented team who create memorable human connections that generate emotional impact for our Fortune 500 enterprise clients,” stated Larry O’Reilly, CEO of ARHT Media. “As organizations search for ways to break through the noise of online communication, we offer solutions that generate buzz and get people excited. This positions us very well for significant growth in 2021 with both repeat and new clients.”

Especially considering that our software was designed for an in-person experience our pivot into offering a premium online presentation, Virtual Global StageTM, was a huge success. Our share price increased by 161%, our market capitalization by 260% and we traded over 129 million shares, a testament to a great year with so much more potential.

Both our Virtual Global StageTM (online) and HoloPresence TM (in-person) solutions continue to be of great interest to clients around the globe, many of whom are seeking ways to conduct remote presentations in a more meaningful manner, produce hybrid events with smaller in-person gatherings and a larger online audience or looking for a more effective and engaging way to connect their global office networks for regular meetings using live interactive holograms, that offer a sense of being present in the room rather than over a video conference.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ARHT Media Recognized As Part Of The 2021 TSX Venture 50 TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or "the Company") (TSXV:ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, is pleased to announce …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Digihost Announces $10 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement
Biofrontera AG Announces Pricing of US$8.9 Million Firm Commitment Public Offering of American ...
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
3D Systems Announces Delay of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference ...
Red Pine to Acquire Remaining Interest in Wawa Gold Project, Announces Financing and Share ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Perseus Mining Reports on Half Year Ending 31 December 2020
EHang 216 AAV Completed First Trial Flights in Beijing, Capital of China
HQGE’s Big M Entertainment Pictures Enlists Hollywood Veteran Hosam Ibrahim as Music Supervisor ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.02.21
ARHT Prices $6 Million Overnight Marketed Equity Financing
09.02.21
ARHT Announces Overnight Marketed Equity Financing
08.02.21
ARHT Media Announces New Strategic Partnership With Liaison Technology Group Including A Permanent Capture and Demo Studio In The Chicago Area

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
23.07.20
113
Arht Media Inc. ----- ART --- Party Time Ich erwarte jetzt einen Anstieg zwischen 50 un