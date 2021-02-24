ARHT Media Recognized As Part Of The 2021 TSX Venture 50

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or "the Company") (TSXV:ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, is pleased to announce that we have been recognized by the TSX Venture exchange (“TSXV”) as one of the top 50 best performing stocks of 2020 and have been included in their annual TSX Venture 50 list for 2021.

The TSX Venture 50 is a flagship program that ranks the top performing companies across five sectors selected based on three equally weighted criteria. Including a company’s change in share price over the course of a year, the one-year trading volume and the one-year market capitalization change, all as of December 31, 2020.

“This is a great honor and a testament to the hard work of our talented team who create memorable human connections that generate emotional impact for our Fortune 500 enterprise clients,” stated Larry O’Reilly, CEO of ARHT Media. “As organizations search for ways to break through the noise of online communication, we offer solutions that generate buzz and get people excited. This positions us very well for significant growth in 2021 with both repeat and new clients.”

Especially considering that our software was designed for an in-person experience our pivot into offering a premium online presentation, Virtual Global StageTM, was a huge success. Our share price increased by 161%, our market capitalization by 260% and we traded over 129 million shares, a testament to a great year with so much more potential.

Both our Virtual Global StageTM (online) and HoloPresence TM (in-person) solutions continue to be of great interest to clients around the globe, many of whom are seeking ways to conduct remote presentations in a more meaningful manner, produce hybrid events with smaller in-person gatherings and a larger online audience or looking for a more effective and engaging way to connect their global office networks for regular meetings using live interactive holograms, that offer a sense of being present in the room rather than over a video conference.