 

ChemoCentryx Appoints Tausif (‘Tosh’) Butt as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.02.2021, 14:30  |  44   |   |   

-- Brings more than two decades of executive management experience from global pharmaceutical companies --

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChemoCentryx, Inc., (Nasdaq: CCXI), today announced the appointment of Tausif (‘Tosh’) Butt as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, reporting directly to President and Chief Executive Officer Thomas J. Schall, Ph.D. In this new capacity at ChemoCentryx, Tosh Butt will oversee many of the Company’s operational functions, and further strengthen the commercial infrastructure that ChemoCentryx has developed in anticipation of the launch of avacopan for the treatment of ANCA-associated vasculitis. A New Drug Application for avacopan is currently under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, with a PDUFA goal date of July 7, 2021.

Prior to joining ChemoCentryx, Tosh Butt served as the Senior Vice President of Latin America for AstraZeneca, where he led a team of more than 2,000 people, including five country presidents, while delivering approximately $1B in net sales across the company’s full portfolio including oncology. Serving in leadership roles at Astra Zeneca for more than six years -- in marketing, sales, and market access -- across the company’s primary care, biologics and vaccines, and oncology business lines, Tosh Butt launched products in both primary and specialty care, including the company’s first biologic. Prior to this, he held several marketing and sales leadership roles in the United States, United Kingdom and France with GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi.

“Today we add strength to strength with the addition of Tosh to our ChemoCentryx Community, to enhance the solid infrastructure we have in place,” said Thomas J. Schall, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of ChemoCentryx. “In his 20-plus years at leading pharmaceutical organizations, Tosh has expertly run complex operations, overseeing the roles of literally thousands of biopharmaceutical professionals. Moreover, Tosh has the added benefit of being deeply steeped in the commercial side of our industry. This expanded dimension of experience perfectly complements the already remarkable, robust foundation that has been established by our talented ChemoCentryx commercial team.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ChemoCentryx Appoints Tausif (‘Tosh’) Butt as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer - Brings more than two decades of executive management experience from global pharmaceutical companies - MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ChemoCentryx, Inc., (Nasdaq: CCXI), today announced the appointment of Tausif …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Digihost Announces $10 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement
Biofrontera AG Announces Pricing of US$8.9 Million Firm Commitment Public Offering of American ...
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
3D Systems Announces Delay of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference ...
Red Pine to Acquire Remaining Interest in Wawa Gold Project, Announces Financing and Share ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Perseus Mining Reports on Half Year Ending 31 December 2020
EHang 216 AAV Completed First Trial Flights in Beijing, Capital of China
HQGE’s Big M Entertainment Pictures Enlists Hollywood Veteran Hosam Ibrahim as Music Supervisor ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.02.21
ChemoCentryx to Hold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call on Monday, March 1, 2021
17.02.21
ChemoCentryx Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Results of the Pivotal Phase III ADVOCATE Trial of Avacopan for the Treatment of ANCA-Associated Vasculitis

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
183
ChemoCentryx: Topwirkstoff, Toppartner, topfinanziert und bereit für die erste Zulassung