ChemoCentryx Appoints Tausif (‘Tosh’) Butt as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

-- Brings more than two decades of executive management experience from global pharmaceutical companies --

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChemoCentryx, Inc., (Nasdaq: CCXI), today announced the appointment of Tausif (‘Tosh’) Butt as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, reporting directly to President and Chief Executive Officer Thomas J. Schall, Ph.D. In this new capacity at ChemoCentryx, Tosh Butt will oversee many of the Company’s operational functions, and further strengthen the commercial infrastructure that ChemoCentryx has developed in anticipation of the launch of avacopan for the treatment of ANCA-associated vasculitis. A New Drug Application for avacopan is currently under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, with a PDUFA goal date of July 7, 2021.

Prior to joining ChemoCentryx, Tosh Butt served as the Senior Vice President of Latin America for AstraZeneca, where he led a team of more than 2,000 people, including five country presidents, while delivering approximately $1B in net sales across the company’s full portfolio including oncology. Serving in leadership roles at Astra Zeneca for more than six years -- in marketing, sales, and market access -- across the company’s primary care, biologics and vaccines, and oncology business lines, Tosh Butt launched products in both primary and specialty care, including the company’s first biologic. Prior to this, he held several marketing and sales leadership roles in the United States, United Kingdom and France with GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi.

“Today we add strength to strength with the addition of Tosh to our ChemoCentryx Community, to enhance the solid infrastructure we have in place,” said Thomas J. Schall, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of ChemoCentryx. “In his 20-plus years at leading pharmaceutical organizations, Tosh has expertly run complex operations, overseeing the roles of literally thousands of biopharmaceutical professionals. Moreover, Tosh has the added benefit of being deeply steeped in the commercial side of our industry. This expanded dimension of experience perfectly complements the already remarkable, robust foundation that has been established by our talented ChemoCentryx commercial team.”