 

3D Systems Announces Introduction of Next Generation ‘High Speed Fusion’ 3D Printing System for Aerospace and Automotive Market Applications

  • Platform system includes novel printer technology and advanced materials systems
  • Printing speeds three times faster with greater precision than current standard industrial systems
  • High temperature materials capability

ROCK HILL, S.C., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) today announced its introduction of a novel High Speed Fusion industrial 3D printer platform and material portfolio. Developed in a collaboration with Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL), this unique HSF family of products, including the Roadrunner 3D printer, is expected to provide the best economics of any high throughput industrial fused-filament offering in the market today. Through the use of advanced electric motion control, this unique system operates at speeds and precision levels well beyond current state-of-the-art production platforms. With temperature capability and available build areas greater than those of competing systems, combined with an outstanding materials portfolio, the Roadrunner system is designed to address the most demanding aerospace and advanced automotive applications. The result is not only unique application solutions but compelling manufacturing economics driven by the size, speed, and precision of this new technology platform.

“By introducing our High Speed Fusion filament printer, 3D Systems will build on the organizational focus that we adopted in 2020, and expand our presence in growing markets that demand high reliability products such as aerospace and automotive,” said Dr. Jeffrey Graves, president and CEO, 3D Systems. “Our investments in this solution, and collaboration with Jabil, will allow our customers to increase productivity and performance by using additive manufacturing with a hardware, software, and materials platform that is uniquely designed for the rigors and requirements of an industrial setting. The value proposition, which we believe is compelling, will open new markets for our company that are estimated to be over $400 million, with the promise of new markets, beyond these current opportunities, as the economics of this new technology platform are fully demonstrated.”

Existing industrial fused filament printers have often been constrained by high costs of production and low throughput. In recognizing these constraints, Jabil and 3D Systems application and industry experts are applying their combined knowledge to bring to market a robust solution that meets the day-to-day requirements of the most demanding industries. Specific applications include:

