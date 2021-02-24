Ben Errez, Chairman and Co-founder, will discuss the Company’s strategy for deployment of their new secure token technology, banking sponsors, auditors, timeline and expectations, and conclude with a Q&A from participants. To participate, please use the following information:

SAN DIEGO, CA, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) ("GreenBox", the "Company"), an emerging financial technology company, leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions, will host a conference call to detail the New Token Deployment Strategy on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Date: Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Time: 4:30 p.m. EST

U.S. Dial-in: 1-877-407-4018

International Dial-in: 1-201-689-8471

Conference ID: 13717032

Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=143764

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the call will be available through June 16, 2021. To listen, call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally. Please use the replay pin number 13716088. A webcast will also be available for 30 days on the IR section of the GreenBox website or by clicking here: GreenBox New Token Deployment Call.

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) is an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions. The Company's applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products, reducing fraud and improving the efficiency of handling large-scale commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients globally. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.greenboxpos.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding: guidance relating to net income; anticipated customer onboardings; and expected operating results, such as revenue growth and earnings. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set out in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact

Mark Schwalenberg

MZ Group - MZ North America

312-261-6430

GBOX@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us