Casella Waste Systems, Inc. To Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

RUTLAND, Vt., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling, and resource management services company, announced today that the company’s management will be presenting at the following virtual investor conferences:



Raymond James 42 nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference

Monday, March 1, 2021

12:30 PM Eastern Time





Monday, March 1, 2021 12:30 PM Eastern Time Bank of America Securities 2021 Global Agriculture & Materials Conference

Thursday, March 4, 2021

9:00 AM Eastern Time and 10:00 AM Eastern Time

A copy of the presentation for each conference will be available shortly before the Company presents and may be accessed via the Investors’ section of the company’s website at http://ir.casella.com . In addition, each conference will be webcast live via a link on the company’s website.