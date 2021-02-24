 

Reliance Global Group Announces Appointment of Industry Pioneer and Entrepreneur Moshe Fishman as Director of Insurance Operations

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.02.2021   

LAKEWOOD, N.J., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: RELI), a company engaged in the acquisition and management of insurance agencies in the United States, today announced the appointment of Moshe Fishman as Director of Insurance Operations.  In this role, he will help oversee the integration of insurance agencies, as well as the rollout of the Company’s new 5MinuteInsure.com platform.

Prior to joining Reliance Global Group, Mr. Fishman served as President of Tekeno Financial, LLC, which offers a variety of insurance products and annuities.  While at Tekeno, Mr. Fishman structured a variety of unique no load fee insurance products to compete with low yielding bank products.  He was also responsible for developing online and national media marketing strategies.  Previously, he founded CoverageX LLC, an online platform for comparing, selecting, purchasing and servicing insurance policies.  Mr. Fishman also served as President of Fishman Insurance Agency, a property and casualty insurance agency servicing the commercial real estate market.

Ezra Beyman, CEO of Reliance Global Group, stated, "We are delighted to welcome Moshe to Reliance Global.  He brings extensive experience and a successful track record in the insurance agency market.  Of particular note, he founded CoverageX, a state-of-the-art online platform for comparing and purchasing insurance policies.  We look forward to leveraging his online and offline insurance background as we prepare the commercial launch of 5minuteinsure.com, which brings together the ‘human touch’ of a traditional agency, with the industry’s most advanced digital and online tools.  We believe 5MinuteInsure.com will not only provide an unparalleled customer experience, but will also allow us to streamline operations and enhance the efficiency of our portfolio companies. In addition, Moshe brings insurance industry experience that will be valuable as we seek to expand our portfolio of nationwide insurance agencies.”

About Reliance Global Group, Inc.

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) is moving forward with its goal to operate in the insurance sector through its insurance brokerage agencies and online insurance businesses, and potentially other sectors. RELI's focus continues to be to grow the Company by pursuing an aggressive growth strategy of acquisition opportunities, including insurance agencies. Insurance agencies, as opposed to insurance carriers, bear no insurance risk. The Company is controlled by Reliance Global Holdings, LLC, a New York-based limited liability company, which is the owner and operator of numerous companies with core interests invested in real estate and insurance brokerage.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and elsewhere. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: +1 (212) 671-1020
Email: RELI@crescendo-ir.com




Wertpapier


