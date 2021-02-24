 

WW Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WW International, Inc. (Nasdaq: WW), a global wellness company powered by the world's leading commercial weight management program, today announced that it will present at the following virtual investor conferences.

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference
Monday, March 1, 2021 at 10:15 a.m. ET
Presenters: Mindy Grossman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Amy O’Keefe, Chief Financial Officer, and Michael Lysaght, Chief Digital Officer

UBS Global Consumer and Retail Virtual Conference
Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET
Presenters: Mindy Grossman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Amy O’Keefe, Chief Financial Officer

The presentations will be accessible via live audio webcast on the Company's corporate website at corporate.ww.com in the Investors section under Presentations and Events. An archive of the webcasts will be available on this site for 30 days.

About WW International, Inc.
WW (formerly Weight Watchers) is a human-centric technology company powered by the world's leading commercial weight management program. As a global wellness company, we inspire millions of people to adopt healthy habits for real life. Through our comprehensive digital app, expert Coaches and engaging experiences, members follow our proven, sustainable, science-based program focused on food, activity, mindset and sleep. Leveraging nearly six decades of expertise in nutritional and behavioral change science, providing real human connection and building inspired communities, our purpose is to democratize and deliver holistic wellness for all. To learn more about the WW approach to healthy living, please visit ww.com. For more information about our global business, visit our corporate website at corporate.ww.com.

For more information, contact:
Corey Kinger
corey.kinger@ww.com




WW Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - WW International, Inc. (Nasdaq: WW), a global wellness company powered by the world's leading commercial weight management program, today announced that it will present at the following virtual investor …

