 

Life Clips to Acquire Mental Health Voice-Based AI Technology Company

Acquisition will allow the Company to utilize speech-based AI technology to help accurately predict risk for various types of depression and mood and anxiety-based disorders

AVENTURA, Fla., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life Clips, Inc. (OTC Pink: LCLP) (the “Company”), today announced that it has entered into a letter of intent to acquire Cognitive Apps Software Solutions Inc., a developer of artificial intelligence (AI) applications for the healthcare industry and psychedelic research.

Cognitive Apps provides an AI powered mental health analytics platform empowering businesses to measure, understand, and improve mental well-being of their employees, patients or customers with easy to use tools. The Cognitive Apps assessment is fast and easy to administer. The patient only needs to record their voice on a handset, iPad, or tablet. Traditional mental health assessments like the Asberg, PHQ-9 and Hamilton are stressful for the patient and can be undermined by learning effects. The Cognitive Apps assessment is designed to be administered as often as monthly, in order to provide a more granular picture of changes in mental health over time. As a result, the Cognitive apps assessment can be routinely completed to monitor mental health and track variables that might be impacted by treatment.

Dr. Manideep Gopishetty, CEO and Co-founder of Cognitive Apps, said, "Our advanced voice recognition AI technology diagnostic core can identify various mental health disorders. This is especially beneficial in the corporate environment in order to ascertain corporate employees’ mental wellness and to provide personalized remote mental health care." Dr. Gopishetty continued, "Our technology can also be beneficial in clinical intelligence diagnostic and monitoring solutions for hospitals and clinics. Our goal is to use advanced AI based technology to disrupt industries such as healthcare, mental health, and both clinical and academic psychedelic research."

With the acquisition, Life Clips gains access to Cognitive Apps' intellectual property, including AI enabled speech-based technology, and its research and development team. Life Clips will further develop Cognitive Apps' technology for use in the development and testing of psychedelics for the treatment of various mental health disorders.

Cognitive Apps delivers a comprehensive approach to well-being, supporting the whole person. Cognitive apps currently has partnerships with Ehave (OTC: EHVVF), Mycotopia (OTC: TWGL), Biomedican, Welmind EMR, Betterhelp, Belshare, and Movefit.

