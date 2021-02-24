 

2021 Best Places to Work in Indiana

WARSAW, Ind., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics”) (NASDAQ: KIDS), a company exclusively focused on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced it was recently named as one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Indiana. This is the 5th time the Company has been recognized by the annual program created by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce and Best Companies Group.  

OrthoPediatrics CEO Mark Throdahl noted the significance of this honor amid the COVID-19 pandemic, stating, “We are delighted to receive this distinction for the fifth time, particularly because it is based on the feedback of our associates. My colleagues and I believe that culture is our company’s most important asset, and we continue to be impressed by the perseverance and dedication of our associates during what has been a challenging year for us all. Their feedback from this survey reinforces our commitment to foster a People-Focused, Results-Oriented culture.”  

This statewide survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the participating employers in Indiana with the leading workplace cultures. The list is made up of 125 companies.

“We have many tremendous employers in the state, so it’s great to see more and more companies take part in this effort to evaluate their workplace cultures and gain the recognition they deserve,” says Indiana Chamber President Kevin Brinegar. “These companies consistently demonstrate to their employees how much they value their contributions.”

To be considered for participation, companies had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:

  • Be a for-profit, not-for-profit business or government entity;
  • Be a publicly or privately held business;
  • Have a facility in Indiana;
  • Have at least 15 employees working in Indiana;
  • Be in business a minimum of 1 year.

Companies from across the state entered the two-part survey process to determine the Best Places to Work in Indiana. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of thea total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Indiana, analyzed the data, and determined the final rankings.

The final rankings will be announced at an awards ceremony on Thursday, May 6, 2021, and then published in the Indiana Chamber’s BizVoice magazine after the event.

For more information on the Best Places to Work in Indiana program, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkIN.com

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.
Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 35 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and 43 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com.

Investor Contact
The Ruth Group
Christine Petraglia / James Salierno
Tel: 917-633-8980 / 973-255-8361
cpetraglia@theruthgroup.com / jsalierno@theruthgroup.com 




