NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWireTAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 50+ trusted brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

To view the full publication, “Beyond Tobacco: TAAT Innovation Delivers New Smoking Alternative,” please visit: https://www.nnw.fm/e5KjQ

An estimated 17% of the world, or 1.3 billion people, use tobacco, creating a global tobacco market that approached one trillion dollars in 2020. Given all of the health risks associated with smoking, a significant portion of those tobacco users are looking for other smoking options, alternative that offer a smooth and satisfying tobacco-free and nicotine-free experience that tastes as well as or better than traditional tobacco products.

For many, eliminating nicotine is a priority. Addressing this problem head on and carving out a new market niche, TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) recently launched TAAT, a nicotine-free and tobacco-free cigarette, available in three flavors: Original, Smooth and Menthol. The retail launch included a comprehensive unveil in Ohio, and an e-commerce site went live last week. The company is reshaping the smoking experience by offering a smokable alternative.

About TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd.

TAAT Lifestyle and Wellness has developed TAAT,  which is a tobacco-free and nicotine-free alternative to traditional cigarettes offered in Original, Smooth and Menthol varieties. TAAT’s base material is Beyond Tobacco(TM), a proprietary blend that undergoes a patent-pending refinement technique causing its scent and taste to resemble tobacco. Under executive leadership with Big Tobacco pedigree, TAAT was launched first in the United States in Q4 2020 as the company seeks to position itself in the $814 billion global tobacco industry.

For more information, please visit www.TAATGlobal.com.  

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to TOBAF are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/TOBAF.

Disclaimer

