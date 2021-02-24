 

Safe-T Has Been Selected to Present at the United Nations' Office of Information and Communications Technology Event

HERZLIYA, Israel, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET), a provider of secure access solutions and intelligent data collection, announces today that Mr. Itay Nahum, VP Corporate Success of Safe-T, will present the company's innovative solutions at the virtual event organized by the United Nations' Office of Information and Communications Technology (OICT) and the Israel Cyber Alliance of the Israel Export Institute.

The event will take place today, February 24, 2021, and will focus on endpoint detection and response technologies, user behavioral analysis (host based), advanced security analytics with respect to O365, web filtering solutions for mobile/roaming devices, privacy preserving technology (tokenization, on-demand encryption, differential privacy), micro-segmentation and deception.

Earlier this month, Mr. Eitan Bremler, Co-Founder & VP Corporate Development of Safe-T Group, presented Safe-T’s unique ZoneZero technology at the CYBERSEC 2021 Virtual Conference - watch here.

About Safe-T Group Ltd. 

Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET) is a provider of access solutions and intelligent data collection.

Our cloud and on-premises solutions mitigate attacks on enterprises’ business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity. Organization’s access use cases, whether into the organization or from the organization out to the internet, are secured according to the “validate first, access later” philosophy of Safe-T’s zero trust. This means that no one is trusted by default from inside or outside the network, and verification is required from everyone trying to gain access to resources on the network or in the cloud.

The wide range of access solutions, empowered by our patented reverse-access technology and proprietary routing technology, reduce organizations’ attack surface, improve their ability to defend against modern cyberthreats and enable them smooth digital transformation and to safely migrate to the cloud.

We also offer intelligent data collection cloud service, based on our world’s fastest and most advanced & secured business proxy network which enables clients to collect accurate, transparent & sensitive data from public online sources.

Safe-T’s solutions on AWS Marketplace are available here

For more information about Safe-T, visit www.safe-t.com

