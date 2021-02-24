Vintage Fish and Chip Van Business The Hungry Plaice Creates Ultimate Wedding Planner for Brides and Grooms

The Hungry Plaice — whose business is based on the traditional British favourite fish and chips and serves the deep-fried dish hand-battered and freshly cooked from vintage food vans along with a dollop of mushy peas — has become a popular alternative catering option for corporate events, weddings and private parties.

SPALDING, England, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bid to help couples plan their big day with ease and to reel in more business, an innovative mobile catering company in England has created and published an in-depth guide to getting hitched.

The 80s-style retro food vans are also in demand because amid the coronavirus pandemic, they can safely deliver a high-quality service with COVID19 safe procedures including social distancing measures.

Scaling Wedding Planning Heights

Comprising 13 PDF pages, The Ultimate Wedding Planning Guide for Brides and Grooms is available for free download from The Hungry Plaice website and covers every stage of wedding planning in detail.

It suggests hiring a wedding planner or doing it all yourself, working out the budget — the company also have free wedding budget templates that can be used — deciding on a location, working out what kind of wedding reception to have and seeing if you should take out wedding insurance in the event of cancellations or something going wrong.

A Great Plaice to Dine

It's not all just fish and chips with The Hungry Plaice, as other options, including jumbo pork sausages and vegan sausages, are also dished out from the Ford Transit Mark 2s, and food allergies and intolerances can be catered for on request.

With nine months to go until the big day, the guide says it's time to figure out who will be attending and who to invite, the honeymoon destination — a staycation or an exotic location somewhere halfway around the world? — and arranging the wedding gift list.

Then it's on to ordering the wedding cake, deciding on who sits where and hiring a wedding photographer and perhaps a video of the event as well.

"We're really happy to have come up with this detailed wedding planning guide, which is based on our own experience of weddings, including catering for them," said Hungry Plaice owner Georgina Lee-Price.