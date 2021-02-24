Goodfood Completes its Previously Announced Bought Deal Public Offering of Common Shares for $60 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

MONTREAL, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfood Market Corp. (“Goodfood” or the “Company”) (TSX: FOOD), a leading online grocery company in Canada, is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced bought deal public offering (the “Offering”), pursuant to which a syndicate of underwriters co-led by Desjardins Capital Markets and RBC Dominion Securities Inc. (together, the “Co-Lead Underwriters”), and including Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., CIBC World Markets Inc., Scotia Capital Inc., Raymond James Ltd., Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Eight Capital (collectively with the Co-Lead Underwriters, the “Underwriters”) purchased 4,800,000 common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”) at a price of $12.50 per Common Share (the “Offering Price”). The Offering represents gross proceeds of approximately $60.0 million to the Company.

The Underwriters were granted an option (the “Over-Allotment Option”), exercisable in whole or in part and from time to time, at any time until 30 days after the closing of the Offering, to purchase from the Company up to 720,000 additional Common Shares at the Offering Price for additional gross proceeds of up to $9.0 million to the Company. If the Over-Allotment Option is exercised by the Underwriters in full, aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering (including the Over-Allotment Option) will be $69.0 million.