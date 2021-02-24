 

Goodfood Completes its Previously Announced Bought Deal Public Offering of Common Shares for $60 Million

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.02.2021, 14:48  |  30   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

MONTREAL, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfood Market Corp. (“Goodfood” or the “Company”) (TSX: FOOD), a leading online grocery company in Canada, is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced bought deal public offering (the “Offering”), pursuant to which a syndicate of underwriters co-led by Desjardins Capital Markets and RBC Dominion Securities Inc. (together, the “Co-Lead Underwriters”), and including Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., CIBC World Markets Inc., Scotia Capital Inc., Raymond James Ltd., Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Eight Capital (collectively with the Co-Lead Underwriters, the “Underwriters”) purchased 4,800,000 common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”) at a price of $12.50 per Common Share (the “Offering Price”). The Offering represents gross proceeds of approximately $60.0 million to the Company.

The Underwriters were granted an option (the “Over-Allotment Option”), exercisable in whole or in part and from time to time, at any time until 30 days after the closing of the Offering, to purchase from the Company up to 720,000 additional Common Shares at the Offering Price for additional gross proceeds of up to $9.0 million to the Company. If the Over-Allotment Option is exercised by the Underwriters in full, aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering (including the Over-Allotment Option) will be $69.0 million.

The Common Shares were offered by way of short form prospectus in all of the provinces of Canada. The Company will use the net proceeds of the Offering to fund capital and operational projects, pursue the build out of same-day delivery capabilities in other metropolitan areas through fulfilment technology and automation equipment, and for general corporate purposes.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable U.S. state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements thereunder.

ABOUT GOODFOOD

Goodfood (TSX:FOOD) is a leading online grocery company in Canada, delivering fresh meal solutions and grocery items that make it easy for members from across Canada to enjoy delicious meals at home every day. Goodfood’s vision is to be in every kitchen every day by enabling members to complete their grocery shopping and meal planning in minutes. Goodfood members have access to a unique selection of online products as well as exclusive pricing made possible by its world class direct-to-consumer infrastructure and technology that eliminate food waste and costly retail overhead. The Company’s main production facility and administrative offices are based in Montreal, Québec, with five additional production facilities located in the provinces of Québec, Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. A seventh production facility located in the province of Ontario is currently under construction and is scheduled to commence operations in 2021. As at November 30, 2020, Goodfood had 306,000 active subscribers. www.makegoodfood.ca

For more information:

Investor and Media

Philippe Adam Roslane Aouameur
Chief Financial Officer Senior Director, FP&A and Investor Relations
(855) 515-5191 (855) 515-5191
IR@makegoodfood.ca
 IR@makegoodfood.ca



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Goodfood Completes its Previously Announced Bought Deal Public Offering of Common Shares for $60 Million NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESMONTREAL, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Goodfood Market Corp. (“Goodfood” or the “Company”) (TSX: FOOD), a leading online grocery company in Canada, is pleased …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Digihost Announces $10 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement
Biofrontera AG Announces Pricing of US$8.9 Million Firm Commitment Public Offering of American ...
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
3D Systems Announces Delay of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference ...
Red Pine to Acquire Remaining Interest in Wawa Gold Project, Announces Financing and Share ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Perseus Mining Reports on Half Year Ending 31 December 2020
EHang 216 AAV Completed First Trial Flights in Beijing, Capital of China
HQGE’s Big M Entertainment Pictures Enlists Hollywood Veteran Hosam Ibrahim as Music Supervisor ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
Goodfood Announces $21 Million Expansion of its Syndicated Bank Financing to Further Increase its Financial Flexibility
03.02.21
Goodfood Announces $60 Million Bought Deal Public Offering of Common Shares
03.02.21
Goodfood Launches Unlimited Same-Day Delivery Service in Toronto
27.01.21
Goodfood Announces the Upcoming Departure of its Chief Financial Officer