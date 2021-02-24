Maple Leaf Green World Inc. Has Signed an Agreement With Hempacco, Co. Inc. to Manufacture and Market Its CBG Hemp Cigarettes

The Agreement aims to develop a new CBG hemp cigarette brand for Maple Leaf using their California-grown hemp. Hempacco will handle all of the research, development, and manufacturing of a retail-ready 20-pack CBG-rich hemp cigarette brand.

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (" Maple Leaf" or the " Company ") ( NEO: MGW, OTCQB: MGWFF ) is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement (" Agreement ") with Hempacco Co. Inc. (" Hempacco "), a vertically integrated California-based Hemp CBD, CBG R&D, marketing, and manufacturing company, to develop, manufacture and market its new brand of CBG Hemp cigarettes.

"I’m excited to work with Hempacco to develop our brand of CBG hemp cigarettes; this is a pivot for our company after identifying the growing hemp cigarette space and the market opportunity not only in the USA, but also in Canada and internationally”, said Raymond Lai, CEO of Maple Leaf, “Our CBG farm is minutes away from Hempacco’s manufacturing location, which makes it an amazing opportunity to have our own seed to shelve product and deliver an incredible hemp smokable quality experience to the consumer,” Raymond concluded.

“It’s been a pleasure working with Raymond and his team to launch Maple Leaf’s new CBG brand in our quest to disrupt Tobacco,” said Sandro Piancone, CEO of Hempacco. “We’re committed to a fast launch of the CBG hemp cigarette brand and following it up with an eCommerce portal that integrates picking, packing, and shipping all from one location close to the Maple Leaf’s farm,” Sandro concluded.

The hemp cigarette private label manufacturing agreement is for five (5) years consists of two (2) phases. The first phase is hemp cigarette product development, including Research & Development, Business Modelling, and hemp cigarette white label Manufacturing sub-phases. Hempacco will undertake all the necessary work for the three (3) sub-phases, including packaging and shipping, where Maple Leaf supplies raw hemp material. Maple Leaf and Hempacco will jointly develop branding and packaging artwork that Hempacco will manufacture. The second phase is to establish an e-commerce Strategy, which will expand Maple Leaf’s online and social media presence by developing a full e-commerce platform. Through the Company’s new hemp cigarette online store, CBG hemp cigarettes, packaged flower jars, and subsequent product developments will be available for purchase and shipped across the United States and Overseas. Both phases will commence immediately.